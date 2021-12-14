Millikin wrestling remains undefeated and 4 other things you should know about Big Blue sports

DECATUR — Before the season began, the Millikin wrestling team was picked by the conference coaches as the team to beat in the CCIW. So far this season, the Big Blue wrestlers have lived up to that expectation with a perfect 10-0 record and 5-0 against their CCIW competition.

Next up for the Millikin grapplers is a trip to the Chocolate Duals held in Hershey, Penn., where the team will face Delaware Valley University, Messiah College and York College of Pennsylvania in dual matches.

"We are excited to get out there and train and get ready to wrestle. It is going to be very stiff competition and we feel like we will be the underdog in some of these matchups. I'm excited for the guys to really get after it," Millikin head coach Ryan Birt said.

After some lopsided victories, Birt is looking forward to the challenge the Pennsylvania programs will bring his squad.

"I think we have a good mix of returners who have been through the grind and we also have some fresh faces that are stepping in and developing. We hope these young guys continue to improve and the old guys continue to lead them," Birt said. "Everyone has had ups and downs. We have not been satisfied with anything so far. We have had some individuals do some really great stuff but, as a whole, we have yet to put a great dual together yet."

Three in national polls

Millikin wrestlers Bradan Birt, Zac Blasioli, and Brayan Reyes are each ranked in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division III poll.

Birt (14-0) is ranked No. 2 at 165 pounds, Blasioli (11-2) is ranked No. 11 at 133 pounds and Reyes (14-0), a Springfield Lanphier graduate, is No. 14 at 285 pounds.

"Zac just had arguably his best win of the season in his last dual. He moved up a weight class so there are always adjustments and he has been making those adjustments. He's turning a corner and I think he will continue to show that," Ryan Birt said. "(Brayan) made some great strides in the off season and has definitely put the work in. He's about 30 pounds lighter this season so he is more mobile. He has had a couple weekends where he is tested and he has come out on top."

Birt has continued to dominate this season after winning the NWCA DIII National Championships at 165 pounds last March.

"(Bradan) had an injury to start the season and we were kind of worried about it at first but between his work ethic and our athletic trainer, I think he has done a good job. He has wrestled well." Ryan Birt said.

New CCIW tournaments

Along with the usual CCIW Wrestling Championships held on Feb. 10, the conference has added a CCIW Team Duals (Jan. 22) and Futures CCIW Tournament (Jan. 21-22) to the schedule.

The Futures Tournament is JV meet that will highlight wrestlers who are up and coming but aren't competing in the CCIW Championships.

"For us as coaches, we are starting to carry way more wrestlers roster-wise and I think it is important that those guys need recognition as well," Birt said. "For us, we will have wrestlers from Mount Zion, Springfield, Mattoon, and Decatur competing. We have kids that are doing an exceptional job and their names aren't in the limelight yet but the plan is in two years, they will be the superstars."

Women's basketball plays two

The Big Blue women (7-3, 3-0 CCIW) have two home games at the Griswold Center this weekend that will finish out their games for the 2021 calendar. Millikin faces North Central College (4-5, 1-0 CCIW) on Saturday at 2 p.m. and then Washington University in St. Louis (4-4, 0-0 CCIW) on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The women's team is currently on a four-game winning streak and will return to action in the new year on Sunday, Jan. 2 against Eureka College on the road at 1 p.m.

Elyce Knudsen leads the team with 20.0 points per game on average, followed by Bailey Coffman (12.9) and Jordan Hildebrand (11.0). Knudsen also leads the team in rebounding with 6.0 per game.

Men's basketball heads to Iowa

The Big Blue men's basketball team (6-4, 2-1 CCIW) has two remaining basketball games before the end of December. Millikin faces North Central College (4-2, 1-0 CCIW) on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Griswold Center and then travels to Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Dec. 22 to play Coe College (9-2).

Calvin Fisher leads Millikin in scoring with 14.7 points per game and 8.3 rebounds. Jake Hampton has averaged 10.5 points a game and JT Welch has 9.0.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

