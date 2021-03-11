Millikin wrestling sending 10 to NWCA national wrestling championships

DECATUR — When Millikin wrestling coach Ryan Birt brought his team to the CCIW Tournament in February , he wasn't expecting to set the team record for total points, but he felt like the team could have done even better.

"We broke the points record that had stood since 1974. We felt like we left some points out there and there were some other places that we could have improved," Birt said. "Hopefully next year we will go back and try to break that record. Each year, we like to say that the team has gotten better and better because we like to focus on development. We won some matches I think we weren't supposed to and we won the matches we were supposed to."