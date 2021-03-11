Millikin wrestling sending 10 to NWCA national wrestling championships

DECATUR — When Millikin wrestling coach Ryan Birt brought his team to the CCIW Tournament in February, he wasn't expecting to set the team record for total points, but he felt like the team could have done even better.
"We broke the points record that had stood since 1974. We felt like we left some points out there and there were some other places that we could have improved," Birt said. "Hopefully next year we will go back and try to break that record. Each year, we like to say that the team has gotten better and better because we like to focus on development. We won some matches I think we weren't supposed to and we won the matches we were supposed to."
Beginning Friday, 10 Millikin wrestlers are competing in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division III National Wrestling Championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
After the NCAA canceled the Division III National Tournament for a second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWCA Coaches Leadership Group, which Birt is a member, stepped forward to host an event that will allow DIII wrestlers to compete on a national level.
"We have tested once for COVID as a team when we got here and then we worked out. We will do our second test tonight at 9 p.m. and we start wrestling tomorrow," Birt said "Weigh-ins are at 9 a.m. and we wrestle at 11 a.m. I think (the event) has a great feel to it. There are 32 participants per weight class as opposed to 18 (at the NCAA championships). There are a lot more kids getting the opportunity and it is a premiere competition."
The event will place the top eight wrestlers in each weight class, and each will earn NWCA All-American honors. No team points will be kept or team awards given.
Millikin is ranked seventh in the most recent NWCA Division III rankings and three Big Blue wrestlers are ranked in the top 10 in their weight class.
Senior Bradan Birt is No. 1 at 165 pounds and is 9-0 on the season after winning his fourth CCIW championship last month. Senior and returning All-American, Logan Hagerbaumer (Quincy) is ranked No. 2 at 197 pounds. Hagerbaumer is 9-0 and won his second CCIW title at 197 in February. Senior Tristan Birt is ranked No. 5 at 157 pounds and is 4-1 on the season. He won his third straight CCIW championship this year.
Millikin sophomore Peter McCusker (Rantoul) has All-American aspirations after going 10-0 in 2021 and winning the CCIW championships at 149 pounds.
"(Peter) is a great kid and an honor student at Millikin. He's done really well in the class room and on the mat. He's a super hard worker and doesn't talk too much. He's quiet and leads by example and is a model young man," Ryan Birt said.
Millikin has had nearly a month since the CCIW Tournament and Birt ran the team through a two-day simulation of the NWCA event.
"We break our training up into two-week cycles. We did a two-day simulation that simulated the weigh-in, some live situations and match simulations in the practice room with different partners," Birt said. "We gave them a feel for what it would be like at the tournament. We feel like the journey has been good for us and we have had a plan and they have stuck to it."
Here are Millikin's national qualifiers:
125 pounds -Freshman Trey Pearcy, Fr., 6-2, (Charleston)
133 - DJ Millett, Jr. Granite City, H.S.) 7-2
141 - Jordan Carson, Jr., 7-2, (St. Louis, Mo., Triton College)
149 - Peter McCusker, So., 10-0
157 - Tristan Birt, Sr., 4-1
165 - Bradan Birt, Sr., 9-0
174 - Shaylan Loomis Lucas, Jr. 6-5, (Rock Island, Lincoln College)
184 - Micah Downs, Fr. (Wapella, Tolono Unity/Clinton) 6-5
197 - Logan Hagerbaumer, Sr., 9-0
285 - Brayan Reyes, So., 7-2, (Springfield Lanphier)
