Millikin wrestling wins third straight CCIW title

DECATUR — The Millikin wrestling team won its third straight team title at the 2022 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Wrestling Championships hosted by Wheaton College on Thursday.

Millikin had four individual champions and a total of nine wrestlers earn all-conference honors by finishing in the top three in their weight class. The Big Blue scored 157.5 points, breaking its own CCIW record of 153.5 points set last season. North Central College finished second at 143 points.

Junior Tommy Russell gave Millikin its first individual champion of the day, going 2-0 at 125 pounds. Russell defeated Julian Valtierrez of North Central by fall at 1:22 in the championship match. Russell, who entered the tournament ranked No. 14 in NCAA Division III, improved to 23-3.

Junior Peter McCusker earned his second CCIW title in his career, winning at 157 pounds. He won all three matches by fall including the championship match with an upset of No. 9-ranked Cole Cervantes of North Central at 5:33.

Senior Bradan Birt made history by winning his fifth CCIW championship, becoming the first wrestler to accomplish that feat. Birt posted two wins by fall before winning the title match by injury default. Birt is 33-0 on the season and ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division III.

Sophomore Dejon Glaster won at 174 pounds, upsetting No. 15-ranked Joey Jens of North Central in the championship match 3-2. Glaster's four wins on the day improved his record to 25-10 on the season.

Junior Brayan Reyes finished in second place at 285 pounds. Reyes won his first two matches to advance to the title match where he lost 2-1 to Robby Bates of North Central.

Four Millikin wrestlers earned all-conference honors with third-place finishes. Sophomore Zac Blasioli finished in third place at 133, after going 3-1 on the day. He defeated Trevor Boryla of Augustana 4-2 in the third place match. Blasioli, who entered the day ranked No. 9 in the latest NWCA national poll, is now 26-5 on the season.

Senior Jordan Carson finished in third place at 149 pounds, earning All-Conference honors for the second straight year. He was 3-1 on the day, winning the third place match 9-5 over Aleksandar Pejovski of Lakeland College.

Sophomore Micah Downs finished in third at 184 pounds. He had two wins by fall, including in the third-place match over Peyton Smith of Concordia University.

Freshman Niles Ager was third at 197 pounds. Ager record two pins on the day including in the third place match over Cameron Mercer of Concordia (Wis.) at 2:30.

Millikin dominated from the start with nine Big Blue wrestlers winning their first match of the tournament. Millikin posted seven falls, one technical fall and one major decision in its nine opening victories. Five Millikin wrestlers advanced to championship matches and five wrestled in the third place match in their weight class.

