Millikin wrestling's Bradan Birt wins NWCA national championship at 165 pounds

CORALVILLE, IOWA -- Millikin senior wrestler Bradan Birt is a national champion after winning the 165-pound weight class at the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) DIII National Championships in Coralville, Iowa on Saturday.
Birt joins senior Logan Hagerbaumer and sophomore Peter McCusker earning NWCA All-American honors at the event.
Birt dominated his weight class and won the championship match by technical fall 15-0 (5:24) over Zane Mulder of Wartburg. Birt won his semifinal match by major decision 10-0 over Gabe Fiser of Loras College.
Hagerbaumer finished in third place at 197 pounds to earn the All-American honors. Hagerbaumer trailed his third place match in the second period before rallying and scoring a win by fall at 4:43. Earlier on Saturday, Hagerbaumer scored a pair of 4-3 decision to advance to the third-place match. Hagerbaumer was 6-1 at the event.
McCusker earned All-American honors with sixth-place finish at 149 pounds going 4-3 in the event.
In action on Friday, Birt scored three impressive victories. He opened the tournament with a win by fall at 1:42 over Derek Wortman of Nebraska Wesleyan. Birt then defeated Quinn Hoopman of Concordia-Wisconsin by technical fall 18-0 at the 2:04 mark of the match. In the quarterfinals, Birt defeated Ryker Kurimski of Coe by 16-0 technical fall at 2:24.
McCusker and Hagerbaumer battled back in the consolation round to make the tournament's top eight on Saturday. The top eight finishers in each weight class earned NWCA All-American honors.
Several Millikin wrestlers also made strong runs, but fell short of advancing to Saturday's top eight. DJ Millet posted three wins at 133 pounds. Trey Pearcy (125 pounds) and Brayan Reyes (285 pounds) each scored two wins.
No team points were awarded or team standings kept for the event.
Here are the complete Millikin results:
125 pounds - Trey Pearcy
Opening Round-Defeated Mauricio Reyes (Greensboro) by Fall 1:27
Round of 16-Lost to Bradley Rosen (North Central) 2-1
Consolation Round of 16 #2-Won over Tyler Laudick (Nebraska Wesleyan) by Fall 6:52
Consolation Round of 8 #1-Lost to Parker Brunkala (USCGA) 12-6
133 - DJ Millet
Opening Round-Won over Axel Hernandez (Buena Vista) 5-3
Round of 16 #1-Lost to Joshua Wilson (Greensboro) 9-3
Consolation Round of 16 #2-Won over Carson Sauriol (Dubuque) 7-4
Consolation Round of 8 #1-Defeated Trevor Boryla (Augustana) 9-6
Consolation Round of 8 #2-Lost to Jon Pins (Wartburg) 19-3 TF 4:38
141 - Jordan Carson
Opening Round-Lost to Jalen Schropp (Loras) by Fall 2:45
Consolation Round of 16 #1-Bye
Consolation Round of 16 #2-Won over Josh Bower (Simpson) 11-3 MD
Consolation Round of 8 #1-Lost to Kyle Slendon (Stevens) by Fall 3:00
149 - Peter McCusker
Opening Round-Defeated Marcus Mandler (Luther) 8-5
Round of 16-Lost to Robert Areyano (Central) by Fall 6:00
Consolation Round of 16 #2-Defeated Hai Siu (Greensboro) by Fall 2:16
Consolation Round of 8 #1-Won over Tony Blackman (Averett) by Fall 1:32
Consolation Round of 8 #2-Won over Hunter Murphy (Olivet) by Fall 2:21
Consolation Round of 4-Won Over Noah Nieman (Adrian) by Fall 4:42
Consolation Semifinal-Lost to Brett Kaliner (Stevens) by Fall 1:52
Fifth Place Match-Lost to Garrett Cornell (Messiah) by Fall 1:20
157 - Tristian Birt
Opening Round-Defeated Patrick Haskins (Greensboro) 16-0 TF 3:27
Round of 16-Lost to Killian Perrigon (Cornell) 9-6
Consolation Round of 16 #2-Lost to Kelton Campbell (Southern Virginia) Medical Forfeit
165 - Bradan Birt
Opening Round-Defeated Derek Wortman (Nebraska Wesleyan) by Fall 1:42
Round of 16-Won over Quinn Hoopman (Concordia-Wis.) 18-0 TF 2:04
Quarterfinal-Defeated Ryker Kurimski (Coe) by TF 16-0 2:24
Semifinals-Won over Gabe Fiser (Loras) 10-0 MD
Championship Match-Defeated Zane Mulder (Wartburg) 15-0 TF 5:24
174 - Shaylan Loomis-Lucas
Opening Round-Won over Joel Martinovsky (Stevens) 12-10
Round of 16 #1-Lost to David McCullough (USCGA) by Fall 2:24
Round of 16 #2-Lost to Zach Altman (Adrian) Medical Forfeit
184 - Micah Downs
Opening Round-Lost to Paul Detwiler (USCGA) by Fall 4:57
Consolation Round of 16 #1-Defeated Jacob Sherzer (Cornell) by Fall 2:37
Consolation Round of 16 #2-Lost to Nevin Brittain (Elmhurst) 11-4
197 - Logan Hagerbaumer
Opening Round-Bye
Round of 16-Lost to Don Phillips II (Buena Vista) 8-6
Consolation Round of 16 #2-Defeated Spencer Clements (Messiah) by Fall 4:14
Consolation Round of 8 #1-Won over Montgomery Mills (Westminster) by Fall 0:28
Consolation Round of 8 #2-Defeated Braden Homsey (Ferrum) 13-9
Consolation Round of 4-Won over Chris Nielsen (Dubuque) 4-3
Consolation Semifinal-Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann (Augsburg) 4-3
Third Place Match-Defeated Donovan Corn (Luther) by Fall 4:43
285 - Brayan Reyes