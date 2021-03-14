Millikin wrestling's Bradan Birt wins NWCA national championship at 165 pounds

In action on Friday, Birt scored three impressive victories. He opened the tournament with a win by fall at 1:42 over Derek Wortman of Nebraska Wesleyan. Birt then defeated Quinn Hoopman of Concordia-Wisconsin by technical fall 18-0 at the 2:04 mark of the match. In the quarterfinals, Birt defeated Ryker Kurimski of Coe by 16-0 technical fall at 2:24.

McCusker and Hagerbaumer battled back in the consolation round to make the tournament's top eight on Saturday. The top eight finishers in each weight class earned NWCA All-American honors.

Several Millikin wrestlers also made strong runs, but fell short of advancing to Saturday's top eight. DJ Millet posted three wins at 133 pounds. Trey Pearcy (125 pounds) and Brayan Reyes (285 pounds) each scored two wins.

No team points were awarded or team standings kept for the event.

Here are the complete Millikin results:

125 pounds - Trey Pearcy

Opening Round-Defeated Mauricio Reyes (Greensboro) by Fall 1:27

Round of 16-Lost to Bradley Rosen (North Central) 2-1

Consolation Round of 16 #2-Won over Tyler Laudick (Nebraska Wesleyan) by Fall 6:52