Millikin's Ben Kuxmann finishes 2nd in 800 meters at NCAA DIII Championships

Millikin University senior Ben Kuxmann finished in second place in the 800 Meters at the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships on Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Kuxmann took the lead in the race midway after the first 200 meters and stayed in front until the race hit the final turn. MIT’s Ryan Wilson passed Kuxmann in the final 150 meters and edged Kuxmann at the finish line. Wilson finished at 1:50.19 with Kuxmann in second at 1:50.54.

This was Kuxmann’s third All-American performance in the 800 meters with second being his career best NCAA finish. Kuxmann finished third at the 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships and third in the 2021 Outdoor Championships.

In 2022, Kuxmann was a three-time CCIW champion in both the indoor and outdoor 800 meters and the outdoor 1,500 Meters. He holds the school record in the indoor 800 meters at 1:53.62 and the outdoor 800 meters at 1:49.19.

