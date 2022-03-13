 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millikin's Ben Kuxmann finishes 3rd in 800 meters at NCAA DIII Indoor Track Championships

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Millikin University senior Ben Kuxmann finished in third place in the 800 meters at the 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Saturday. 

Kuxmann turned in a time of 1:52.68 taking third place at the finish line. Ryan Wilson of MIT was the winning at 1:50.92 followed by Steven Potter of Wisconsin-Oshkosh at 1:51.07. Mike Jasa of Loras was fourth at 1:52.78.

On Friday, Kuxmann turned in a school record time o1f 1:51.62 in the prelims, which was second fastest behind Potter at 1:51.11.

Kuxmann also finished third in the 800 at the 2021 NCAA Division Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

