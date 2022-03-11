Millikin's Bradan Birt advances to NCAA wrestling semifinals; Tommy Russell earns All-American honors

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA -- The Millikin wrestling team had two wrestlers advance to Saturday’s All-American round after the first day of the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday.

Bradan Birt went 3-0 on the day to advance to the semifinals at 165 pounds. Junior Tommy Russell was 3-1 on the day to secure himself All-American honors by making the final eight wrestlers in his weight class.

Despite being the No. 1 seed at 165 pounds, Birt drew an extra match in the bracket draw. He won his prelim over Alex Turley of Averett by Fall at 2:54. Birt advanced to the quarterfinals with a win by fall at 6:42 over Daniel Leightner of Baldwin Wallace. Birt advanced to Saturday’s semifinals with this third win by fall on the day this time over eighth seeded Patrick McGraw of John Carroll. Birt is now 40-0 on the season.

Russell opened his tournament with a win by fall at 1:21 over Terry Adams of Ursinus in a prelim match. Russell then lost by fall to sixth seeded Nicholas Arborio of Western New England. Russell scored two wins in Friday night’s consolation round matches. He defeated Joey Lamparelli of Muhlenberg 4-2 and stayed alive with an 8-5 win over Matt Caccamise-College at Brockport 8-5. Russell is now 31-5 on the season.

Junior Brayan Reyes lost his first match by fall to eighth seeded Tyler Kim of Augsburg at 285 pounds. He then rallied to win 5-3 over Palmer Rodenhaber of Alvernia. Reyes was eliminated from the tournament following an 8-1 loss to fourth seeded John Fulmer of Lycoming. Reyes finishes the season at 33-9.

125 pounds - Tommy Russell (31-5)

Prelim Match-Russell won over Terry Adams-Ursinus by Fall 1:21

First Round-Russell lost to (6) Nicholas Arborio-Western New England by Fall 2:12

Consolation Round One-Russell defeated Joey Lamparelli-Muhlenberg 4-2

Consolation Round Two-Russell defeated Matt Caccamise-College at Brockport 8-5

165 pounds - Bradan Birt (40-0)

Prelim Match-Birt wins over Alex Turley-Averett by Fall 2:54

First Round-Birt defeats Dalton Leightner-Baldwin Wallace by Fall 6:42

Quarterfinals-Birt won over (8) Patrick McGraw-John Carroll by Fall 6:18

285 pounds - Brayan Reyes (33-9)

Prelim Match-Reyes lost to (8)Tyler Kim-Augsburg by Fall 4:11

Prelim Consolation Match-Reyes won over Palmer Rodenhaber-Alvernia 5-3

Consolation Round-Reyes lost to (4) John Fulmer-Lycoming 8-1

