Millikin's Bradan Birt wins NCAA DIII national wrestling championship at 165 pounds

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA -- Millikin senior Bradan Birt won the first NCAA wrestling title in school history on Saturday, taking first place in the 165-pound weight class at the 2022 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Birt won the championship match by major decision 14-2 over third-seeded Kyle Hatch of Wabash College. Birt finished the season 42-0 and has finished his Big Blue career with a 70-match winning streak dating back to 2019. Birt has a career record of 159-13.

Millikin junior Tommy Russell finished his run in the tournament in eighth place, earning All-American honors.

Birt, who was the 2021 NWCA Division III Championships national champion, becomes the fourth individual in Millikin history to win an individual NCAA Championship joining swimmers Rodney Miller (six events over three years) and Scott Walker and track sprinter Carl Alexander.

Birt’s career includes being a five-time All-American and a five-time College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) individual champion. Birt was named CCIW Most Outstanding Wrestler three times. He was a 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-America® At-Large Second Team honoree.

Birt is the Millikin record holder for best season in school history at 42-0 and most wins and best winning percentage in a career (.924). Birt continues a family tradition as Bradan’s father and Big Blue head coach Ryan Birt was an NCAA Wrestling national champion in 1999.

On Saturday morning, Birt won his semifinal match 5-1 over fifth-seeded Matt Lackman of Alvernia.

Russell lost his first match on Saturday 3-1 to Riley Parker of Washington & Lee. In the seventh-place match, Russell lost in a re-match with Nicholas Arborio of Western New England 6-3. Russell finished his season at 31-7.

On Friday, Birt won his prelim over Alex Turley of Averett by Fall at 2:54. Birt advanced to the quarterfinals with a win by fall at 6:42 over Daniel Leightner of Baldwin Wallace. Birt advanced to Saturday’s semifinals with this third win by fall on the day this time over eighth seeded Patrick McGraw of John Carroll.

Russell opened his tournament with a win by fall at 1:21 over Terry Adams of Ursinus in a prelim match. Russell then lost by fall to sixth seeded Arborio of Western New England. Russell scored two wins in Friday night’s consolation round matches. He defeated Joey Lamparelli of Muhlenberg 4-2 and stayed alive with an 8-5 win over Matt Caccamise-College at Brockport 8-5.

Millikin Results

165 pounds - Bradan Birt-Number One Seed (42-0)

Prelim Match-Birt wins over Alex Turley-Averett by Fall 2:54

First Round-Birt defeats Dalton Leightner-Baldwin Wallace by Fall 6:42

Quarterfinals-Birt won over (8) Patrick McGraw-John Carroll by Fall 6:18

Semifinals-Birt defeated (5) Matt Lackman-Alvernia 5-1

Championship Match-Birt defeated (3) Kyle Hatch-Wabash 14-2 MD

125 pounds - Tommy Russell (31-7)

Prelim Match-Russell won over Terry Adams-Ursinus by Fall 1:21

First Round-Russell lost to (6) Nicholas Arborio-Western New England by Fall 2:12

Consolation Round One-Russell defeated Joey Lamparelli-Muhlenberg 4-2

Consolation Round Two-Russell defeated Matt Caccamise-College at Brockport 8-5

Consolation-Round Three-Russell lost to Riley Parker-Washington & Lee 3-1

Seventh Place Match-Russell lost to Nicholas Arborio-Western New England

285 pounds - Brayan Reyes (33-9)

Prelim Match-Reyes lost to (8)Tyler Kim-Augsburg by Fall 4:11

Prelim Consolation Match-Reyes won over Palmer Rodenhaber-Alvernia 5-3

Consolation Round-Reyes lost to (4) John Fulmer-Lycoming 8-1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.