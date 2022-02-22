Millikin's Calvin Fisher named CCIW All-Conference; Big Blue head to North Central in CCIW Tournament

DECATUR — Millikin men's basketball senior Calvin Fisher was a unanimous selection to the 2021-22 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) All-Conference First Team.

Fisher, a Monticello graduate, averaged 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds this season. He was seventh in the CCIW in scoring and fifth in rebounding. He recorded eight double-doubles on the season.

Fisher played a key role in Millikin's turn around season that saw the Big Blue go 14-11 overall and 9-7 in the CCIW. Millikin qualified for the CCIW Tournament for the first time in program history and will play at North Central College on Tuesday in an opening round tournament game.

Sophomore guard Demarcus Bond was Millikin's recipient of the CCIW RESPECT award. RESPECT Award recipients have distinguished themselves as an integral member of the team, their institution and community by upholding the values of responsibility, enthusiasm, service, pride, excellence, collaboration and trust.

Here's a look at the North Central game:

Time: Tues. at 7 p.m.

Location: Gregory Arena in Naperville

Stats and video:

North Central will provide live coverage at including a live video broadcast at:

Millikin will provide an internet audio only broadcast featuring play-by-play coverage from Aric Lee at athletics.millikin.edu/watch/?Live=388&type=Live

Series: Millikin leads the series 83-80.

Last Meeting: North Central has won both games played against Millikin this season. The Cardinals won in Decatur on December 18 70-67 in overtime. North Central defended its home floor 61-55 on February 7.

Notes: The CCIW began playing a post season tournament in 2006 featuring the top four teams in the league. The tournament was expanded to the top six teams in the 2019-20 season. ... North Central is making its 11th CCIW Tournament appearance with five tournament titles. ... Millikin is 12-5 on the season when they score 65 points or more in a game. When they score below 65, they are 2-6. ... Both teams are coming off losses in their final regular season games. Millikin lost to DIII No. 11 and CCIW runner-up Wheaton, 88-63, while North Central was defeated by No. 6 and CCIW regular season champion Illinois Wesleyan, 78-65. ... North Central is led in scoring by the Helwig brothers from Aurora. Senior Matthew Helwig averages 24.7 points a game and sophomore Ethan Helwig averages 15.1 points per game.

