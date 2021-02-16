Millikin's Calvin Fisher named CCIW Player of the Week; Big Blue men face Illinois Wesleyan

DECATUR — Millikin's Calvin Fisher was selected as the CCIW Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

Fisher, a junior guard from Monticello, averaged 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds as the Big Blue went 1-1 last week. He finished with a double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds during the 59-45 win over North Central on Saturday.

Fisher shot 11-of-17 from the field including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, along with four assists. Two nights earlier, Fisher had 16 points, four rebounds and one assist at North Central on Thursday.

Fisher and Millikin (1-6) will look to build off Saturday’s win when they host Illinois Wesleyan University on Tuesday at home. The location change was part of a schedule shuffle between the two programs as the Titans look for flexibility in their schedule to play several makeup games. Millikin will now travel to Illinois Wesleyan on Feb. 25.