Millikin's Calvin Fisher named CCIW Player of the Week; Big Blue men face Illinois Wesleyan

DECATUR — Millikin's Calvin Fisher was selected as the CCIW Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.
Fisher, a junior guard from Monticello, averaged 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds as the Big Blue went 1-1 last week. He finished with a double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds during the 59-45 win over North Central on Saturday.
Fisher shot 11-of-17 from the field including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, along with four assists. Two nights earlier, Fisher had 16 points, four rebounds and one assist at North Central on Thursday.
Fisher and Millikin (1-6) will look to build off Saturday’s win when they host Illinois Wesleyan University on Tuesday at home. The location change was part of a schedule shuffle between the two programs as the Titans look for flexibility in their schedule to play several makeup games. Millikin will now travel to Illinois Wesleyan on Feb. 25.
Millikin shot 42% (21-for-50) from the field for the game, making 4-of-16 (25%) attempts from 3-point range. North Central was limited to 29% (15-for-51) shooting including going 7-for-24 (29%) from beyond the arc. Millikin won the rebounding battle 38-31.
Illinois Wesleyan (3-0) overpowered North Park, 81-56, last Thursday. Junior Matthew Leritz led the Titans with a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds.
Here's a look at the men's game:
Time: Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Location: Griswold Center
Video: athletics.millikin.edu/watch
Series: Wesleyan leads the series 153-79 with the Titans winning the last eight games between the teams
Last Meeting: Feb. 5, 2020: Wesleyan won 76-74 at Millikin
Next Game: Thursday at 7 p.m. against Elmhurst University at the Griswold Center.
Notes: Fisher leads Millikin with 17.7 points per game this season, followed by Jake Hampton and Scott Gowan with 8.0 points per game, respectively. Fisher also leads in rebounding with 7.3 per game followed by Mike Akinwumi with 6.1.