Millikin's Elyce Knudsen and coach Olivia Lett bring home CCIW's top honors

DECATUR — Millikin sophomore Elyce Knudsen and head coach Olivia Lett were named player and coach of the year, respectively, at the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) honors on Tuesday.

Knudsen, a Tolono Unity graduate, was named the CCIW's Lori Kerans Most Outstanding Athlete and was one of two Millikin first-teamers and four all-conference selections overall.

Lett was named the CCIW’s Beth Baker Coach of the Year after leading Millikin (25-5) to a 14-2 CCIW record and a share of the regular season conference championship.

Knudsen led the conference in scoring in 2021-22 averaging 19.9 points per game. She was fifth in the CCIW in field goal percentage shooting 47.3% on the season. She was fourth in conference in assists with 82 and fifth in steals with 59.

"She is completely unselfish to the point that it hurts her individual stats at times," Lett said. "She wants to win and that is reflective with how hard she plays and how hard she practices."

Knudsen has been named the CCIW Player of the Week three times this season, most recently on Monday after she scored a career-high 41 points on 17-of-19 shooting from the field against Wheaton on Saturday. She was a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point range. She tied a program record with 11 consecutive shots made against the Thunder.

"The game that she had at Wheaton was one of the best offensive shows that I've ever seen. It was pretty unbelievable," Olivia Lett said. "To miss just twice and those two were in the first half. That hasn't happened many times. To score more than 40 with just two free throws means you shot the lights out. That was a big game for us to get the home court for the CCIW and she stepped up."

Lett's staff includes three volunteer assistants, Morgan Hughes, Charley Lett (Lett's sister) and Whitney Getz. Hughes has coached at Millikin since 2019 and Getz is a former Millikin player from 2006-2009. Charley played at McKendree and she was a member of the 1,000 point club at Pana High School.

"It is an award I truly wish could be called coaching staff of the year," Lett said. "It is a team award and a staff award and I couldn't get it without the hours that everyone contributes.

"They do so much for us. I truthfully wouldn't have made it through the season without them with the scouting reports and everything that they do," Olivia Lett said. "I'm probably not the easiest person to work with all the time so they have just been good for our kids to stay loose at times."

Big Blue senior Jordan Hildebrand was also named a unanimous CCIW First Team member and junior Bailey Coffman was named to the CCIW second team.

"I think this past week, Jordan just missed three shots in our games. She had a pretty productive week and she has been the glue of our team and the heart of our defense," Lett said. "On a lot of teams, Bailey would be their leading scorer but on this team she has a slightly different role. She can get hot any night and lately she has added more assets to her game. Her game against Wheaton was probably her best defensive game."

Hildebrand led the CCIW in field goal percentage shooting at 56.4% on the season. She averaged 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Coffman averaged 13.1 points per game this season along with four rebounds. She was sixth in the CCIW in scoring. Coffman was the CCIW Player of the Week in December.

Senior Aubrey Staton, an El Paso-Gridley graduate, was named as Millikin’s CCIW RESPECT Award winner. The RESPECT Award recipients have distinguished themselves as an integral member of the team, their institution and community by upholding the values of responsibility, enthusiasm, service, pride, excellence, collaboration and trust.

Millikin will open play in the CCIW Tournament in the semifinals on Friday. Both of Friday's games are at Millikin and Saturday's championship will be at 5 p.m. at the Griswold Center.

"We took Sunday and Monday off to reset our legs," Lett said. "Today we are preparing for both Carroll and Wesleyan and taking a look the press because both of those schools press. It's a long time to go Monday through Friday and not play a game, so we are staying busy."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.