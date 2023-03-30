DECATUR — Postseason honors have rolled in for Millikin junior guard Elyce Knudsen.

In addition to her selection to the D3hoops.com All-America First Team and the WBCA NCAA Division III Coaches' All-America team, Knudsen — a Tolono Unity graduate — was also named the winner of the prestigious Jostens Trophy honoring the top men's and women's basketball players in NCAA Division III.

Knudsen was also the CCIW Lori Kerans Student-Athlete of the Year and a unanimous CCIW First Team selection for the second straight season. She averaged 22.3 points per game in 2022-23 ranking her second in the country in total points with 647 and is sixth in scoring average. She averaged 4.8 rebounds with 78 assists, 68 steals and 19 blocks.

Playing in only 72 games, Knudsen now ranks fourth on the Millikin all-time scoring list with 1,511 points.

Also for Millikin women's basketball, head coach Olivia Lett was among the 13 finalists for the WBCA NCAA Division III National Coach of the Year. Lett led the Big Blue to 24-5 record winning the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) regular and tournament titles and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Tournament. Lynn Hersey of Smith College was the Coach of the Year after leading her team to the Final Four.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hobbs headed to Culver Stockton

Millikin men's basketball assistant coach Dorian "DJ" Hobbs will be leaving the University after being named the new head coach at his alma mater Culver Stockton University on March 29.

Hobbs had been Millikin Head Coach Kramer Soderberg's top assistant and recruiting coordinator since returning to Millikin in May 2021. Hobbs also coached at Millikin during the 2016-17 season.

WRESTLING

Two named Scholar All-Americans

DECATUR — Two Millikin University wrestlers were named National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division III Scholar All-Americans: Jordan Carson and Peter McCusker.

Carson had a 26-10 record, finishing in second place at the CCIW Championships and sixth at the NCAA Lower Midwest Regionals competing at 149 pounds.

McCusker was 25-8 overall finishing in third place at the CCIW Championships at 157 pounds. He finished in eighth place at the NCAA Regionals.

This is the third straight season that Carson and McCusker have earned NWCA Scholar All-America honors

PHOTOS: Millikin star Elyce Knudsen