Millikin's Elyce Knudsen named D3hoops.com Central Region Rookie of the Year
top story

Millikin's Elyce Knudsen named D3hoops.com Central Region Rookie of the Year

Elyce Knudsen

Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) heads to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the CCIW Basketball Tournament championship game.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Millikin women’s basketball freshman guard Elyce Knudsen was named the D3hoops.com Central Region Rookie of the Year and selected to the All-Central Region Second Team on Wednesday.

In March, Knudsen was named the CCIW Newcomer of the Year and was a unanimous All-Conference First Team selection. Knudsen, a graduate from Tolono Unity, ranked as the third leading scorer in the CCIW averaging 18.5 points per game. In her freshman campaign, she scored 241 points on the season with 57 rebounds, 34 assists and 32 steals.

Knudsen was named the CCIW Player of the Week twice during the season and she scored 31 points in the CCIW Tournament Championship game win over Illinois Wesleyan. 

Players named to the All-Region team are eligible to be an All-America selection.

