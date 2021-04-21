Millikin's Elyce Knudsen named D3hoops.com Central Region Rookie of the Year

DECATUR — Millikin women’s basketball freshman guard Elyce Knudsen was named the D3hoops.com Central Region Rookie of the Year and selected to the All-Central Region Second Team on Wednesday.

In March, Knudsen was named the CCIW Newcomer of the Year and was a unanimous All-Conference First Team selection. Knudsen, a graduate from Tolono Unity, ranked as the third leading scorer in the CCIW averaging 18.5 points per game. In her freshman campaign, she scored 241 points on the season with 57 rebounds, 34 assists and 32 steals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Knudsen was named the CCIW Player of the Week twice during the season and she scored 31 points in the CCIW Tournament Championship game win over Illinois Wesleyan.

Players named to the All-Region team are eligible to be an All-America selection.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.