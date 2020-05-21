More than a season: Millikin athletic director Craig White reflects on his time with the Buffalo Bills

"I liked Missouri as a kid and I was born in Missouri, so the first football game I ever went to was Missouri vs. Illinois in Champaign when I was a little kid," White said. "You go (to college) and you think, 'Wow, am I going to be able to play at this level?' and after a while you figure out you can. It was fantastic and I got life-long friends from that experience. I got to play in a lot of fun games. It was hard and challenging and quite enjoyable."

White had 56 career catches for the Tigers and 928 yards with one touchdown, but an ankle injury during his senior season limited him and affected his performance at the NFL combine. He finished his senior year with a single-season high of 393 yards and 23 receptions.

"I had a stress fracture and sort of played with it and then I went to the combine and did not run a good 40 time because I probably shouldn't have run at all," White said.

The NFL Draft experience in 1984 was unrecognizable from the events that recent NFL drafts have become. ESPN had only begun televising the event in 1980 and the draft was held in the middle of the week, on a Tuesday and Wednesday, rather than the star-studded three-day event it is today. With White's combine performance, he wasn't certain if his name was going to be called and went to bed as the later rounds continued on Wednesday.