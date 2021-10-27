Mount Zion graduate Paige Willer plays big role in Millikin women's tennis historic season

DECATUR — It wasn't exactly the way Mount Zion graduate and Millikin women's tennis player Paige Willer envisioned her season ending.

Willer, one half of the Big Blue's No. 1 doubles pairing, was competing in the CCIW Tournament third-place match against Augustana when she and her partner Emily Markus found themselves quickly down 5-0 and on the brink of losing.

During a timeout, Willer, Markus and Millikin tennis coach Alex Covington met and aired out their frustrations.

"I don't really know what was going on. I think both of us were intimated because both of (our opponents) were very consistent hitters. Coach pulled us aside and told us to get your head out of our butts and play the doubles that she knew that we could play. We had a deep breath," Willer said. "I said we would count to 10 and go back on the court. As the last match of the season, we can lose 8-0 or put up a fight.

"We aren't going to win because of unforced errors, we are going to make them play the best tennis they have ever played."

After refocusing, the momentum shifted and Willer and Markus brought the match back to 7-7. During the tiebreaker, they didn't give up a point, winning 7-0 and taking the match 8-7.

"Once you get those first few points, you get that momentum to hit the shots you need to hit. I started off serving and we got into some longer rallies and we outlasted them."

Millikin beat the Vikings 5-2 to wrap up a third-place finish in the CCIW Tournament, the highest finish in Big Blue program history. Willer, who joined the Millikin team this year after two years at Richland Community College, wasn't expecting such a big jump this season.

"I knew that we had really good depth on the team and that the freshmen who were coming in were really good. I don't think any of us went in super confident because we were the underdogs," Willer said. "We played as best as we could and ended up with really good results. I really like the team atmosphere and we are really close. We get along really well and we support each other."

While playing at Mount Zion, Willer qualified for the state tournament four times. After graduating, she stepped away from the sport to focus on her academics and studying psychology in hopes of becoming a therapist.

"I was really burned out my senior year and I was tired of having the title of an athlete. I was looking forward to just being a student," Willer said. "Going to state all four years, you feel like you have so much pressure on you to perform and so I took a break for myself. I went back to the basics of why I loved tennis and I decided I was ready to play college."

Getting back into the game after the time away was a challenge for Willer, and the jump from high school tennis to the college game was significant.

"There was some work to do. Taking two years off and then coming back and being in that competitive mindset again, it definitely took me a minute to adjust," Willer said. "But when you love the game and you love the people that you get to play with every day, it doesn't always feel so competitive. I think I have developed my mental game, being mentally tougher and stronger. Strategizing and thinking about the points I play out more, instead of just hitting the ball.

"College tennis is a lot harder and you have to learn how to outsmart the people you are playing, that's the difference. You have to be a smart athlete on the court or you will lose every time."

Willer hopes to continue to partner with Markus, who was named to the CCIW All-Conference first team and the CCIW Newcomer of the Year, moving forward into next season.

"Emily is such a strong hitter and mentally tough player. She works for every point and I admire her game. I feel like we work really well together and we have great chemistry on the court," Willer said. "We are both hard hitters and she is very good at placing the ball at the baseline. I am a very aggressive net player so if she sets me up at the net, I can end the point pretty easily.

"I was more of a single player in high school and so going into college and playing at a high level of doubles was a challenge for me but I accepted it with open arms."

