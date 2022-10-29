No. 15 Wheaton overpowers Millikin football

WHEATON -- The Millikin football team lost to No. 15 Wheaton College 69-3 on Saturday in Wheaton.

The Big Blue stayed close to the nationally ranked Thunder, trailing 7-3 after one quarter.

After Wheaton went up 7-0, Millikin senior defense end Alexander Perkins stopped a Thunder drive deep in Millikin territory with an interception he returned 80 yards setting up the Big Blue inside the 10 yard line. The Thunder defense kept Millikin out of the end zone, but David Ramirez put the Big Blue on the board with a 22-yard field goal.

Perkins added 2.5 sacks for the Big Blue in the game.

Wheaton took control of the game in the second quarter scoring 20 points. The Thunder added 22 points in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Millikin was held to only 86 yards of total offense with Wheaton racking up 598 yards. The Thunder were led by Giovanni Weeks who rushed for 166 yards on 18 carries and scoring three touchdowns. Quarterback Will Bowers was 25-for-3 for 288 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Millikin falls to 3-5, 2-5 CCIW while Wheaton improved to 6-2, 6-1 CCIW.