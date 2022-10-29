 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 15 Wheaton overpowers Millikin football

  • 0

WHEATON -- The Millikin football team lost to No. 15 Wheaton College 69-3 on Saturday in Wheaton.

The Big Blue stayed close to the nationally ranked Thunder, trailing 7-3 after one quarter.

Millikin football

The Millikin football team lost to No. 15 Wheaton College 69-3 on Saturday in Wheaton.

After Wheaton went up 7-0, Millikin senior defense end Alexander Perkins stopped a Thunder drive deep in Millikin territory with an interception he returned 80 yards setting up the Big Blue inside the 10 yard line. The Thunder defense kept Millikin out of the end zone, but David Ramirez put the Big Blue on the board with a 22-yard field goal.

People are also reading…

Perkins added 2.5 sacks for the Big Blue in the game.

Wheaton took control of the game in the second quarter scoring 20 points. The Thunder added 22 points in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Millikin was held to only 86 yards of total offense with Wheaton racking up 598 yards. The Thunder were led by Giovanni Weeks who rushed for 166 yards on 18 carries and scoring three touchdowns. Quarterback Will Bowers was 25-for-3 for 288 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Millikin falls to 3-5, 2-5 CCIW while Wheaton improved to 6-2, 6-1 CCIW. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News