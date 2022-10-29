No. 15 Wheaton overpowers Millikin football

WHEATON --
The Millikin football team lost to No. 15 Wheaton College 69-3 on Saturday in Wheaton. The Big Blue stayed close to the nationally ranked Thunder, trailing 7-3 after one quarter.
The Millikin football team lost to No. 15 Wheaton College 69-3 on Saturday in Wheaton.
AUBREY STATON FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
After Wheaton went up 7-0, Millikin senior defense end Alexander Perkins stopped a Thunder drive deep in Millikin territory with an interception he returned 80 yards setting up the Big Blue inside the 10 yard line. The Thunder defense kept Millikin out of the end zone, but David Ramirez put the Big Blue on the board with a 22-yard field goal.
Perkins added 2.5 sacks for the Big Blue in the game.
Wheaton took control of the game in the second quarter scoring 20 points. The Thunder added 22 points in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Millikin was held to only 86 yards of total offense with Wheaton racking up 598 yards. The Thunder were led by Giovanni Weeks who rushed for 166 yards on 18 carries and scoring three touchdowns. Quarterback Will Bowers was 25-for-3 for 288 yards passing and four touchdowns.
Millikin falls to 3-5, 2-5 CCIW while Wheaton improved to 6-2, 6-1 CCIW.
Photos: Titans survived four turnovers to beat the Big Blue, 38-24.
Illinois Wesleyan University's Kevin Graham (87) runs in the for a touchdown against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Aidan Lombardo (7) throws against Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Zach McNees (49) sacks Millikin quarterback Aidan Lombardo in a game earlier this month at Tucci Stadium. McNees and the Titans travel to face Augustana on Saturday in Rock Island.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Aidan Lombardo (7) is tackled by Illinois Wesleyan University Zach McNees (49) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Charlie Hamilton (11) finds room to run after catching a pass against Millikin on Oct. 1. The Titans travel to face Augustana at 1 p.m. Saturday in Rock Island.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Peter Slade (48) and Da'Shawn Buck (20) celebrate against Illinois Wesleyan University in the second quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Artist Benjamin (27) and Zach McNees (49) try to bring down Millikin's Deandre Lawrence (26) in a game earlier this month at Tucci Stadium. The Titans have given up 93 points and 1,013 yards in the last two games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Zach McNees (49) is in pursuit of Millikin's Deandre Lawrence (26) during a game earlier this month at Tucci Stadium. The Titans travel to face Augustana on Saturday in Rock Island.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Deandre Lawrence (26) runs against Illinois Wesleyan University in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University Holden Smith (66) is introduced before the game against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Jay Lemenager takes off on a run against Millikin on Oct. 1 at Tucci Stadium. Lemenager returns as IWU's starting quarterback Saturday when the Titans face North Park at Tucci Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Javieon Wallace (24) is tackled by Illinois Wesleyan University Jimmy Capecci (8) in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University's Kevin Graham (87) celebrates with Charlie Hamilton (11) after a touchdown against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan senior tight end Kevin Graham (87) is introduced before last Saturday's game against Millikin at Tucci Stadium. Graham caught two touchdown passes in the Titans' 38-24 victory.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University Matthew Milan (40) is introduced before the game against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Kendall Dehority (13) tackles Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Josh Grant (1) goes after Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University head coach Norm Eash congratulates players after scoring against Millikin University in the Second quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University quarterback Ryan Saxe (14) runs in the first quarter against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University quarterback Ryan Saxe (14) hands off to Seth Albin (1) in the first quarter against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University quarterback Ryan Saxe (14) calls a play in the second quarter against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Quinton Miller (4) tackles Illinois Wesleyan University Seth Albin (1) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University Seth Albin (1) is introduced before the game against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Shawn Steele (37) tackles Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!