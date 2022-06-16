On her road to the Olympics, Decatur native and Millikin graduate Marcia Morey fought for her spot in the pool

DECATUR — While Decatur swimming legend Marcia Morey was in high school, the Title IX legislation that forever changed the sporting world for women was passed.

But those changes didn't come overnight, and while Morey was on her path to becoming a member of the U.S. Swim Team and competing at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, the reality was equality between the sexes was still a long way off.

As a standout breaststroke swimmer, Morey was able to practice with the men's swim team at Millikin, but being able to compete was sometimes another matter.

"Some teams were very accepting and allowed me to swim in some of the dual meets. I remember going to one dual meet and they said, 'No, we will not let a woman compete against the men,'" Morey said. "I remember one girl from another team came up to me and said her boyfriend was swimming in front of her parents and please don't beat him.

"So I probably gave an eye roll and dove in and went for it."

The opportunity to push boundaries in the pool was exactly what Morey needed.

"It was a perfect partnership. The guys were great with me and it really spurred me on. I'm very grateful for many of the men who were on the team," Morey said. "(Millikin swim team member) Jim Grady was from Decatur and he was a breaststroker. He was so accepting and pushed me to be a much better swimmer than I probably otherwise could have been."

Morey recently returned to Decatur and Millikin in May to take part in the university's 50th anniversary celebration of women in athletics. Millikin's first women's basketball team began in 1970, two years before Title IX's passage.

Morey hosted a screening of the documentary "The Last Gold" about the 1976 women's swimming team that was robbed of several gold medals because of steroid doping by the East German team.

"It was exciting, with all of the work that (the university) did bringing together people from decades ago and sharing their experiences from all sports is exciting. I think the passage of Title IX was monumental in giving women opportunities in sports that certainly weren't there," Morey said. "The number of women athletes who started participating in athletics went up sevenfold within a period of five to 10 years. There is so much pride in being a student-athlete and the equal opportunities for women. We've come a long way and it's well deserved."

Swimming hotspot

Morey found swimming fame and success growing up in Decatur, not known for being a swimming hotbed. Olympic caliber swimmers typically came from California or Florida at the time with their long ocean coastlines and warm temperatures.

"I think I had big feet and big hands and and there just really weren't a lot of other sports opportunities, so swimming was it. Decatur had strong YWCA and YMCA swim programs and the Decatur Swim Club," Morey said. "I had a lot of energy and I think I needed that discipline and focus. It was the perfect sport for me and I took to it like a fish in water and the rest was history."

Lessons learned

After Morey's Olympic experience, she took an interest in law, attending law school at Northwestern School of Law (Oregon) and went on to become a circuit court judge in North Carolina. In 2017, she was appointed to the North Carolina House of Representatives to fill a vacancy and was elected in 2018 and reelected in 2020.

Those life lessons from her swimming days from Millikin and the Olympics have stuck with her.

"What you learn from the discipline and the training and the competition of winning and losing, it transfers to whatever you do in life," Morey said. "It certainly has helped make me a better person and be more understanding of others that work hard to succeed in something and they may fail, but come out stronger for it."

NCAA trailblazer

Morey's first job out of law school brought her back into the world of athletics, this time as the first female investigator for the NCAA.

"I helped the women athletic directors and coaches to understand the new NCAA rules," Morey said. "I was also the investigator to go after colleges and coaches that were cheating on their recruitment in men's sports as well as women's sports."

The idea of fairness in sports has been paramount for Morey since the East German cheating scandal and carried over into her career as a judge and representative.

"Going to the NCAA was just an ideal place because you win in sports because you play fairly. It was a wonderful experience to travel all over the country and trying to help universities establish good NCAA rules at the time," Morey said. "It was fascinating and I think one of the deepest values and gifts that competition in athletics has to offer is in fairness, and you know that is my bedrock. I want fairness."

'So much pride'

Morey still has deep connections with Decatur — her sister and mother still live in town. Representing the city on the world-wide stage was a proud moment for her, decades later.

"I look back with so much pride of the support I received from people in Decatur. I returned home after my loss on my last race from Montreal and I was greeted at the Decatur airport by hundreds of people and the mayor," Morey said. "It was what it was all about. It was about love and support and I really wanted to do so much more for Decatur. I was very, very touched and that will always stay with me.

"I just have tremendous pride having grown up in Decatur and then gone to Millikin and developed the lifelong friendships and what people did for me. They opened doors and it was before women were equally participating."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.