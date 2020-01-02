One goal in mind: Millikin's Bradan Birt is focused on a wrestling national title

DECATUR — Walk into the Millikin wrestling room and a white board filled with blue writing screams for your attention.
At first glimpse it looks like a child with some free time and a fresh pack of markers had a fun afternoon filling every inch of the board.
But take a closer look at the scribbles and the words "2020 national champion 165" begin to stand out. Those are the words of Millikin junior Bradan Birt, and that is his goal — the NCAA Division III national champion at 165 pounds.
Birt, a two-time All-American and academic All-American, finished sixth at nationals last season and seventh as a freshman. He hopes a third trip to nationals will be his ticket to the top. He started off this season 15-0 and owned a No. 5-ranking among Division III wrestlers before losing to Eddie Smith from Loras College at a dual in December.
"I think I was kind of coasting through the season and then I thought I was going to whoop up on (Smith), and he beat me so that really humbled me and showed me I had a lot of work to do before the national tournament," Birt said. "I was thinking too much about winning nationals instead of winning my matches and I had to slow down."
Birt erased half of the board and replaced it with daily goals including "explode off the whistle" and "offense from YOUR position."
"The other side of the board now has my daily goals because those are more important right now. I'm obviously not ready for the title yet," Birt said.
Adding coaches
Birt has had a front row seat to the rebirth of the Millikin wrestling program. His father, Ryan Birt, was hired in 2015 to rebuild the Big Blue program that had been dormant since 2008. Millikin is now regularly ranked among the top 25 programs in Division III and was No. 17 in the most recent National Wrestling Coaches Association poll. It is quite the feat after losing from the roster seniors Chris Williams and Keajion Jennings, who were both national runners-up in 2019.
"We are trying to do everything right from the foundation to the top and it has been going great," Ryan Birt said. "The coaches and I feel like we are constantly developing talent and so we think of it like Rochester High School. They are constantly winning state football championships but they don't keep the kids for nine years. It's all development. Doing things the right way and developing our wrestlers is how we are getting where we are going."
Williams has joined the Millikin coaching staff as an assistant coach and Jennings, along with former Big Blue wrestlers Austin Hedrick and Brendan Menacher, is a student assistant coach.
"Before it was just me and coach (Jason) Eckenrod, which, with over 50 kids, that's not a lot of coaches. Now with Chris being full-time, it is an extra set of eyes," Ryan Birt said.
Hagerbaum also ranked
Joining Bradan Birt in the national rankings this season is Logan Hagerbaumer, who transferred from Lincoln College after taking time away from the sport.
"I was nervous about coming here after taking two years off but Coach Birt never left my side and he's a fantastic coach and I love where I'm at," he said. "When I first came in there was an instant family feeling and I was the new guy here and I was taken in as a friend. I think this team is better than most and they have showed me the way and now we grind together."
Hagerbaumer is 12-2 on the season and is ranked No. 9 at 197 pounds in Division III.
"(Logan's) scary when he's on the mat. People don't know sometimes because he is new but he can work you and snap you down," Bradan Birt said. "He's beaten some good opponents and I don't think we have seen his full potential yet."
Birt and Hagerbaumer wrestled a practice match together that had the whole team buzzing about a controversial ending that saw Hagerbaumer win in a last second tilt of Birt.
"Bradan is a go-er. He never stops and he is always in a good mood and picking people up. He's a great teammate," Hagerbaumer said. "He was really upset when I beat him by a point in our practice match. But it's OK, we are still friends."
The competitive drive between the wrestlers is clear when Birt goes to the instant replay tape.
"No, he's lying. We watched the film and we had the whole team agree that he did not tilt me," Birt said, smiling. "He reversed me and tilted me with a very short time left in the match, but he didn't break 90 (degrees), and so he didn't get any points for it. So I won and he just doesn't want to admit it."
Up next
The Big Blue head to Cleveland this weekend for a date with some of the top Division III competition at the D3 National Challenge hosted by Case Western Reserve University.
Said Ryan Birt, "It is an opportunity to come back from break and we don't want to pad our schedule with matches just to beat people. It will have some of the best competition in the country and we want to see them."
