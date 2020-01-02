One goal in mind: Millikin's Bradan Birt is focused on a wrestling national title

"We are trying to do everything right from the foundation to the top and it has been going great," Ryan Birt said. "The coaches and I feel like we are constantly developing talent and so we think of it like Rochester High School. They are constantly winning state football championships but they don't keep the kids for nine years. It's all development. Doing things the right way and developing our wrestlers is how we are getting where we are going."

Williams has joined the Millikin coaching staff as an assistant coach and Jennings, along with former Big Blue wrestlers Austin Hedrick and Brendan Menacher, is a student assistant coach.

"Before it was just me and coach (Jason) Eckenrod, which, with over 50 kids, that's not a lot of coaches. Now with Chris being full-time, it is an extra set of eyes," Ryan Birt said.

Hagerbaum also ranked

Joining Bradan Birt in the national rankings this season is Logan Hagerbaumer, who transferred from Lincoln College after taking time away from the sport.