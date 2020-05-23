'Our goal is to control this area.' Millikin women's basketball hitting on local talent

There's also a familiarity about local talent that allows for a greater fan support. Lett's own national championship team at Wesleyan had local talent that led to big crowds and plenty of success. The model has proven to work and Lett firmly believes she's embarking on a path to another national championship for the Millikin women's basketball program.

"We had great crowds and we want to continue to grow that," Lett said. "When you’re little, you dream about playing in big games in front of big crowds. That’s one of our crowds is you can do that at Division III. A lot of Division I schools and Division II schools are playing in empty arenas.

"Where, if we can continue to grow our fan base in Central Illinois by recruiting kids who are well-known in this area, that’s going to help us have that support in those big games and being able to have those moments where you remember playing in front of your family, your friends. All of those people who made high school so special, now we’re going to carry that on to the college level."

Said Sturdy: “It also makes a difference crowd-wise being at Millikin because it is local. Now my whole family can come watch me play. I think that makes a big difference, too, having a big, full gym."