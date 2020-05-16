Paint it blue: The gym at Millikin's Griswold Center gets a makeover

The unorthodox idea of a blue floor led to some skepticism for Lett, but seeing the final product changed her mind.

"I wasn't sure if I was in love with a blue floor to begin with but I have talked with some of our current players and recruits and everybody seemed to be completely on board," she said. "When I walked into the gym the other day and I saw it, I thought it looked really cool and it turned out way better than I could have imagined and that was before the lines or logos were on it. I have been pleasantly surprised at how sharp it looks and how clean it looks. I think that we are excited to get going on it.

Another factor that affected the court repainting was the rule changes involving the the 3-point line. The line was pushed back this season to 21 feet, 1 3/4 inches for Division I men's basketball and that change was originally to implemented by Division II and III men's teams in the 2020-21 season.

"Men's basketball's 3-point line was supposed to move back this upcoming season but with the ongoing COVID pandemic they have moved that change back another season but the floor was in need of a new paint job anyways and so we moved ahead to put that line on the floor and they will play from the closer line this year and then move back," Lett said.