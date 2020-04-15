Rolling with the punches: Millikin football prepares for the fall after losing spring practices

"I think ideally in 2020-21, it's really hard for the head coach to do everything and be at every level of development at both sides of the ball," Gritti said. "It was important to me to get someone with a great football mind who can put the pieces together and be me giving input rather than me building it from the foundation.

"I was ecstatic to have the opportunity to hire (Hall) because in this day and age everyone wants to coach offense and not many people want to coach defense, and the guys that want to coach defense don't have the experience that he has."

The Big Blue were 5-5, 4-5 CCIW last season and Gritti views the progress the team made last season as a building block.

"Last year was an important year in our development," Gritti said. "We were lucky to have Nicco Stepina there for our first three years and our transition over to Cal Pohrte went relatively smooth. We had our growing pains early but we were certainly playing better football at the end of the year.

"I saw a lot of guys who hadn't seen a lot of action being the guy last year, so we've got a lot of experience coming back."