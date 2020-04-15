Rolling with the punches: Millikin football prepares for the fall after losing spring practices

DECATUR — Spring practice for Millikin's football team was going to be a critical time for head coach Dan Gritti.
Not only would he get to evaluate the progress of freshman players, he would also get to build bonds with his recently-hired offensive and defensive coordinators — Luke Bengtson and Carlton Hall.
But those 16 days of spring preparation have gone the way of all spring sport activities, with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing a halt to sporting events.
"It is a challenge and it is definitely not ideal, but I'm lucky enough to have two really good coaches come on board," Gritti said. "Obviously I would have liked to refine some things this spring but that is lost. They are allowing us to meet (with the team) over Zoom and install some stuff that way, but there won't be any on-field activity until whenever they allow us to come into camp."
Bengtson replaces Mike Budziszewski, who was named head coach of Carroll University in January after three seasons as the Big Blue offensive coordinator. Hall came to Millikin from Southern Oregon University and also previously spent four seasons as defensive line coach for Harvard. Gritti served as the Big Blue's defensive coordinator last season and was looking to have a more advisory role in the upcoming season.
"I think ideally in 2020-21, it's really hard for the head coach to do everything and be at every level of development at both sides of the ball," Gritti said. "It was important to me to get someone with a great football mind who can put the pieces together and be me giving input rather than me building it from the foundation.
"I was ecstatic to have the opportunity to hire (Hall) because in this day and age everyone wants to coach offense and not many people want to coach defense, and the guys that want to coach defense don't have the experience that he has."
The Big Blue were 5-5, 4-5 CCIW last season and Gritti views the progress the team made last season as a building block.
"Last year was an important year in our development," Gritti said. "We were lucky to have Nicco Stepina there for our first three years and our transition over to Cal Pohrte went relatively smooth. We had our growing pains early but we were certainly playing better football at the end of the year.
"I saw a lot of guys who hadn't seen a lot of action being the guy last year, so we've got a lot of experience coming back."
Offensively, Pohrte (2,351 yards, 22 TDs) will lead the offense again with a strong returning group of running backs and receivers. Leading rushers Ladavion Severado (678 yards, five TDs) and Richard Cosey (522 yards, five TDS) will lead a by-committee running game. The loss of all-time leading receiver and Shelbyville graduate Jordan Smith will be felt, but Gritti will look to Eisenhower graduate Colton Lockwood to fill the production.
"I wish Jordan didn't have to leave but Colton is the man. Colton's not going to do everything the way Jordan did it, but he's going to do it Colton's way and we think he can slot right into that position and be a really effective receiver for us," Gritti said.
Millikin's defense was a mixed bag last year. The Big Blue held three teams to one score or fewer while also giving up more than 50 points to the top CCIW opponents Wheaton, Carthage and North Central. Gritti and Hall will look to an experienced group to continue to improve, including Eisenhower graduate Kendall Dehority.
"Kendall is a guy I am really eager to see once we put pads on. He transferred from Quincy University and we can move him around at linebacker," Gritti said. "Jequan Harrel is a senior linebacker who really came into his own last year. He was part of the heart and soul of our defense, and Jordan Telez, who will be a junior defensive end for us that everything will really revolve around."
Millikin is scheduled to open its 2020 season at Greenville University on Saturday, Sept. 5, with the home opener at Frank M. Lindsay Field scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 against Augustana College at 6 p.m. The following week, the Big Blue head to Waukesha, Wis., to face Carroll and their former offensive coordinator.
"It is always good for a head coach when your assistants move on to becoming a head coach, so Luke coming into replace Mike is a positive. New ideas. Change is good," Gritti said. "It's going to be fun. Our guys will be really riled up and it will be a big game for them obviously. We get to go up there and it is certainly one of those games we have circled on our calendar for our players who want to go up there and show what they can do."
