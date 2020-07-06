School before pool: Millikin's billiards club has eventful first season

DECATUR — When the Big Blue Billiards club gets together for a practice, it's a testament to the openness that the sport offers its players.
On one hand, there is last season's team captain Serena Black, who has competed at the highest level of amateur billiards, including representing the U.S. in Shanghai, China at the 2016 World Juniors Championships.
On the other, there are also players learning the basics of the sport that coaches Terry Beer and David Carr feel can become a hobby for a lifetime.
"People can play from eight to 88 and we believe it is the sport of a lifetime," Carr said. "Part of that too is that we believe in the mantra 'School before pool' and so homework and school, those things come first."
Beer, a former tennis coach at Lindenwood University, and Carr, a Millikin alum who is a certified billiards instructor with the U.S. Billiard Congress of America, worked with Black to start a club at Millikin University to help spread the popularity of the sport.
"We advertised and sought out people who had never played the game before," Carr said. "We were looking for a range and a mix to introduce the sport to new folks. We also wanted to be as competitive as we could."
Millikin competes in the Midwest Collegiate Billiards Conference of U.S. Collegiate Billiards; which includes Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, the University of Illinois and Purdue University, among other schools. Before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped club activities, the group won their first match in conference competition against SIU-Edwardsville.
"We didn't know what to expect because we hadn't played against another college team," Beer said. "We were watching them warm-up and they looked pretty good but our players shined that day. They played to their best level and we won 15-2. That was a turning point in a lot of ways because it became real for some of the players. The realization of, 'Oh, we are pretty good.' The serious competitive side of the program kind of congealed around that match."
Black, who recently graduated with an accounting degree from Millikin, recruited members and was an informal assistant coach, sharing her years of experience with her fellow students.
"Helping to establish the program was a great moment for me. It was something we had had in mind for years and I don't really know if it would have come to fruition without the students we had join in the first year," Black said. "I acted as the student sportsperson and I was sort of a liaison between the club and anyone that expressed interest.
"I've have taught a couple of junior players in the past but I would have to say that the giving advice part of it was the one of the most enjoyable things for me. Any advice I could give, it was great to pass that along."
Senior mathematics major Alex Romer played billiards for a couple years before joining the club and has enjoyed the sport more and more.
"There is a physical and mental component to the sport," he said. "The physical component is the accuracy and the mechanics of it. The mental component is sort of like chess. You have to think several moves ahead and you have to carefully consider the moves your opponent might make if you miss. It is a very strategic game. We have a lot of fantastic players that have been involved with the billiards community here in Decatur for a large part of their lives and we also have new players who are just learning the sport."
The "school before pool" idea was embraced by the team and helps to improve the sometimes maligned reputation of pool and billiards.
"Education and billiards don't often go hand in hand," Black said. "Billiards is sometimes associated with bars and smoke-filled rooms and hustling but (in the club) you have students who are receiving a college education and we are setting a different standard. Our coaches don't want us skipping classes to play and if we have homework that we need to do; we can sit in the back of the pool hall and study. That's great because some other coaches and other programs don't preach that but I think we are very well rounded."
Big Blue Billiards practiced at Starship Billiards in Decatur during its first season and when the facility was destroyed by fire in the early hours of June 1, the team lost its home and Decatur lost a large percentage of its pool tables.
"Starship was fantastic because it combined the best of both worlds," Romer said. "You had people who would come in to have fun with their friends and family. You would also have some very strong players who would go in there to practice and compete. It was a very fun atmosphere for anyone that enjoyed the sport in any capacity. Everyone was very supportive of what we were doing. It is going to be tough without it."
Romer is taking over the team captain role following Black's graduation and he hopes to follow in her footsteps and grow the program as well as find a permanent home on Millikin's campus.
"My main focus will be on recruiting new players and one of the advantages I have is that I'm new to the sport. I can relate to the new players and I want to get those players that have never held a pool cue and show them what an amazing sport it is," he said. "There are ideas for fundraising but we don't have anything certain planned yet. That's the big hurdle to overcome in being able to afford the tables and if we can get some tables on Millikin's campus that will be fantastic."
Romer has recently been able to get some games in after three months lost to the pandemic and his experience reminded him why he enjoys the sport so much.
"I was a little rusty but it came back quicker than I thought," he said. "That's sort of a cool thing about billiards that you don't need a lot of strength or power — it is just fine movements — and it is something that you can take a break from and you can come back to it at about the same level."
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
