School before pool: Millikin's billiards club has eventful first season

"Starship was fantastic because it combined the best of both worlds," Romer said. "You had people who would come in to have fun with their friends and family. You would also have some very strong players who would go in there to practice and compete. It was a very fun atmosphere for anyone that enjoyed the sport in any capacity. Everyone was very supportive of what we were doing. It is going to be tough without it."

Romer is taking over the team captain role following Black's graduation and he hopes to follow in her footsteps and grow the program as well as find a permanent home on Millikin's campus.

"My main focus will be on recruiting new players and one of the advantages I have is that I'm new to the sport. I can relate to the new players and I want to get those players that have never held a pool cue and show them what an amazing sport it is," he said. "There are ideas for fundraising but we don't have anything certain planned yet. That's the big hurdle to overcome in being able to afford the tables and if we can get some tables on Millikin's campus that will be fantastic."

Romer has recently been able to get some games in after three months lost to the pandemic and his experience reminded him why he enjoys the sport so much.