Second half rally for Millikin men's basketball against Augustana falls short

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team lost to Augustana College 79-66 as the Big Blue's late game run fell short on Saturday at the Griswold Center.
After defeating the Big Blue on Friday, the Vikings led 40-28 at halftime. Augustana led 48-34 with 16:43 left in the second half before Millikin started to close the gap.
Millikin kept the deficit at around 10 points until the eight minute mark remaining in the game. Trailing 60-50, Millikin went on a 10-2 run to make it a two-point game.
Mike Akinwumi's dunk made it a 10 point game and his free throw pulled Millikin within nine. Calvin Fisher had a rebound and basketball to make it 60-53 Augustana. Luke Johnson made two free throws for the Vikings to push the advantage back to nine points.
Another Akinwumi dunk and a 3-pointer from Jake Hampton made it a four-point game with 5:28 left to play. Hampton added two free throws to make it 62-60 Vikings with five minutes remaining. Augustana answered with its own 10-0 run to put the game away.
Millikin (0-5) shot 26-for-63 (41%) from the field and made 6-of-22 (27%) from behind the 3-point line. The Big Blue struggled from the free throw lined going 8-for-17. Augustana shot 47% (27-for-57) from the field and went 6-of-19 from 3-point range. Millikin won the rebounding battle 38-35.
Akinwumi and Hampton led Millikin with 14 points each. Akinwumi had a team-high nine rebounds. Calvin Fisher had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Daniel Carr led Augustana with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Knuth and Justin Bottorff each scored 14 points.