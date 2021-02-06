Second half rally for Millikin men's basketball against Augustana falls short

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team lost to Augustana College 79-66 as the Big Blue's late game run fell short on Saturday at the Griswold Center.

After defeating the Big Blue on Friday, the Vikings led 40-28 at halftime. Augustana led 48-34 with 16:43 left in the second half before Millikin started to close the gap.

Millikin kept the deficit at around 10 points until the eight minute mark remaining in the game. Trailing 60-50, Millikin went on a 10-2 run to make it a two-point game.

Mike Akinwumi's dunk made it a 10 point game and his free throw pulled Millikin within nine. Calvin Fisher had a rebound and basketball to make it 60-53 Augustana. Luke Johnson made two free throws for the Vikings to push the advantage back to nine points.