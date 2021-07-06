Several Millikin athletes receive postseason awards

DECATUR -- Several Millikin University student athletes have recently been recognized for outstanding achievement both on the field and in the classroom.

Millikin women’s golfers Erika Castanon (Sr., Valparaiso, Ind.), Morgan Greene (Jr., Eureka) and Erin Klasing (So., Okawville) were named Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars on July 6 as part of 1,432 women’s collegiate golfers recognized with this prestigious honor. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics, requiring the minimum of a cumulative 3.50 grade point average.

Softball players Kaylee Goluch (Jr., Inverness) and Maddie Holland (Sr., Shelbyville) were named to the 2020-21 Academic All-District Softball Team, recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Goluch was selected as and infielder and Holland as an outfielder.

Millikin men’s golfer Tyler Reitz (Jr., Lombard) was recently selected as a NCAA Division III PING All-Region honoree announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Reitz had a 73.67 scoring average in the 2020-21 season and finished in the top 10 in six of the eight tournaments he played in.

Blue Blue wide receiver Colton Lockwood (Jr., Eisenhower) was named to the D3football.com All-America Second Team. In the Big Blue’s shortened three game season in 2020-21, Lockwood had 19 catches for 379 yards and five touchdowns. Lockwood was named to the D3football.com National Team of the Week in early April after pulling in 10 catches and 168 yards and two touchdowns in Millikin’s thrilling 40-34 four overtime win over Augustana College.

