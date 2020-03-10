Sky's the limit: Millikin University sending 4 wrestlers to NCAA Division III championships

DECATUR — Never give up, never surrender.

It's the mantra of wrestling coaches across the country and Millikin's Logan Hagerbaumer embodied it perfectly at the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest regional two weekends ago.

The 197-pound wrestler was in the consolation championship with his season on the line. A win would mean a trip to the Division III championship beginning Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A loss would mean the end of his season.

Things were not looking good as Hagerbaumer was down three points with 14 seconds remaining against Kobe Woods of Wartburg College, the No. 4-ranked wrestler in the nation at 197 pounds, according to d3wrestle.com.

"It is a good example that you have to wrestle all seven minutes. He scored twice off of my attacks but that didn't stop me or my game plan," Hagerbaumer said. "I kept attacking the whole time and I'm really dangerous. I kept calm and I did what I've done a 1,000 times before and I got the fall. It was an amazing feeling when I got off the mat."

Hagerbaumer's last-second victory places him with three other Big Blue wrestlers headed to nationals — Bradan Birt (165 pounds), Taylor McGiffen (174) and Zac Blasioli (125 pounds).