Still no decision from NCAA as Division III schools like Millikin wait

BLOOMINGTON — A Millikin fall sports season that appeared on life support will live another day after neither the NCAA Board of Governors nor the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin presidents made a ruling Friday.
“The CCIW presidents were supposed to make a decision this morning, but they decided to wait to see what the Board of Governors had to say,” Illinois Wesleyan athletics director Mike Wagner said. “They didn’t make an announcement so we’re still in a holding pattern.”
Wagner said he believes it is inevitable the Division III fall season “will definitely be different, reduced or nothing at all.”
NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement the governing body of college athletics will “continue to thoughtfully and aggressively monitor health conditions across the country and the implementation of COVID-19 guidelines we issued last week. The health and well being of college athletes is the highest priority in deciding whether to proceed with our 22 NCAA championships beginning in late November.
“We all remain deeply concerned about the infection trend lines we see. It is clear the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner. We discussed other complexities in addition to the health and safety impacts, to include team availability, travel limitations and various local and state restrictions. We will continue our discussions in August.”
Wagner is concerned about how the lingering uncertainty is “weighing on the hearts and minds of our student-athletes and coaches. We have to wait a little longer."
Several Division III conferences have announced they will not contest fall sports schedules. Wagner noted that most of those leagues were outside the Midwest until Friday.
“It’s starting to grow in the Midwest,” he said. “But the majority of the institutions left that haven’t made decisions yet are in the Midwest.”
Wagner estimated about 270 of 438 Division III athletic programs “have canceled their fall sports as of right now.”
The prospect of moving fall sports to the spring has been discussed at various levels of the NCAA.
“A lot of conferences are expressing interest that they would like the NCAA to consider that possibility,” said Wagner. “I have not heard that yet in our conference. Our presidents want to do their due diligence, get all the information and go from there.”
