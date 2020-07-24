Still no decision from NCAA as Division III schools like Millikin wait

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Millikin fall sports season that appeared on life support will live another day after neither the NCAA Board of Governors nor the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin presidents made a ruling Friday.

“The CCIW presidents were supposed to make a decision this morning, but they decided to wait to see what the Board of Governors had to say,” Illinois Wesleyan athletics director Mike Wagner said. “They didn’t make an announcement so we’re still in a holding pattern.”

Wagner said he believes it is inevitable the Division III fall season “will definitely be different, reduced or nothing at all.”

NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement the governing body of college athletics will “continue to thoughtfully and aggressively monitor health conditions across the country and the implementation of COVID-19 guidelines we issued last week. The health and well being of college athletes is the highest priority in deciding whether to proceed with our 22 NCAA championships beginning in late November.