Strong defense and balanced scoring gives Millikin women's basketball season debut victory against Carthage College

"Elyce is a special player and I think everyone knows that. She went through some rough things today with (seven) turnovers and I think the whistle didn't go her way today," Lett said. "I'm not sure if people could tell from the live stream how well she can handle the basketball. When we see a night that she really finds her groove, I think people are going to be even more impressed by that."

Although there were no fans in the stands at the Griswold Center, the Millikin bench made it feel like a large group was cheering those on the court.

"Our bench was unbelievable today and that was the first thing I said when I walked in at halftime was our energy was great," Lett said. "We talked about if you are active on the bench, then you're going to be ready when you get in the game that pace of the game and that intensity is not going to a surprise to you. They all really bought into that."

Millikin was strong on the boards -- outrebounding Carthage 31-19 --and were just as solid from the free-throw line, making 18-of-23 attempts.

"We were huge on the boards and I thought Jordan was really good. Our littles got in there and they offensive rebounded like crazy," Lett said. "We had 13 offensive rebounds and that is a lot. It's hard for people to box us out if you had that many people crashing."