Unsatisfying ending: Millikin wrestler Bradan Birt reflects on losing his national championship chance

"It wasn't just emotional for only the seniors, it was everybody," Ryan said. "There are guys who are trying to be four-time All-Americans and there are guys who have put their heart and mind into this forever and it was pulled from them.

"It was a bad deal. We are still not over it and it is heartbreaking."

The team returned to Decatur on Friday and Ryan began speaking with NCAA officials about allowing the athletes who couldn't finish their season another season of eligibility.

"It's an unprecedented event and no one really knows what to do," Ryan said. "(The NCAA) has already given an umbrella statement that all spring sports for all ages get a year of eligibility back and they are currently working on the winter sports.

"The key for me and my team is trying to work with the NCAA to get hardship waivers for all four boys that lost their season and weren't done. That is what our focus is on right now, so they don't lose twice."

A few days removed from the cancellation, Bradan said he's struggling to find a silver lining.