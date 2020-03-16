Unsatisfying ending: Millikin wrestler Bradan Birt reflects on losing his national championship chance

DECATUR — Millikin wrestler Bradan Birt felt this year's trip to the NCAA Division III Championships was going to be special.
Birt, the No. 2-ranked Division III wrestler at 165 pounds according to intermatwrestle.com, was at the top of the game and driving to improve upon his seventh-place finish as a freshman and sixth-place as a sophomore.
"I was feeling better than ever. I was feeling quicker and more on top of it than I have in a long time," he said.
As the championship approached its Friday start, it was clear that the event was going to be unlike any the wrestlers had participated in before, with the coronavirus pandemic suddenly cancelling sporting events around the country. The NCAA let the wrestling coaches know that if the tournament went forward, there would be no general admission fans in the stadium. At a 2 p.m. meeting on Thursday between the coaches and NCAA officials, teams were given six admission tickets for each athlete and one for each coach.
"After we got our tickets, we thought we were in the clear, but it got pulled out from under us after that," Millikin coach Ryan Birt said.
Later that afternoon, Bradan Birt was at the championship location — U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa — completing a pre-tournament workout while his three other national-qualifying teammates, Zac Blasioli (125), Taylor McGiffen (174) and Logan Hagerbaumer (197), returned to the team's hotel.
Then an announcement came over the intercom system that touched every wrestler and coach there.
"I was doing my last weight loss workout before the weigh-ins and the guy at the head table came on the intercom and started talking and I kind of felt like it was going to happen as soon as he started talking," Bradan Birt said. "He said that all the winter sport championships would be cancelled effective immediately and that's when we knew."
It was an unsatisfying end to Bradan's season, which saw him lose just a single time (36-1).
"At the time when he first said it, I was really upset and I felt numb. My whole body went into shock because I never thought it was going to happen," Bradan said. "I saw my whole season flash before me and it isn't anything I would wish upon anybody."
Ryan Birt, Bradan's father, saw firsthand the impact that the cancellation had on everyone.
"It wasn't just emotional for only the seniors, it was everybody," Ryan said. "There are guys who are trying to be four-time All-Americans and there are guys who have put their heart and mind into this forever and it was pulled from them.
"It was a bad deal. We are still not over it and it is heartbreaking."
The team returned to Decatur on Friday and Ryan began speaking with NCAA officials about allowing the athletes who couldn't finish their season another season of eligibility.
"It's an unprecedented event and no one really knows what to do," Ryan said. "(The NCAA) has already given an umbrella statement that all spring sports for all ages get a year of eligibility back and they are currently working on the winter sports.
"The key for me and my team is trying to work with the NCAA to get hardship waivers for all four boys that lost their season and weren't done. That is what our focus is on right now, so they don't lose twice."
A few days removed from the cancellation, Bradan said he's struggling to find a silver lining.
"I definitely wanted to wrestle this weekend but I have faith and hopes that there is a better plan for it and I also hope I can get a year back of eligibility from the NCAA," he said. "I'm sort of using that as my reason to stay calm right now."
Matthew Flaten's high school wrestling coverage from the 2019-2020 season
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten