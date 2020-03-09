Warrensburg-Latham grad Jorden Tedford leading group of Millikin track athletes to NCAA nationals

DECATUR -- Warrensburg-Latham graduate Jorden Tedford won the Class 1A high jump state title last season and he is continuing with his success as a freshman at Millikin. Tedford leads a group of three Big Blue track and field athletes that are headed to the 2020 NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C. this weekend. The championships are set to get underway on Friday, March 13 and run through Saturday, March 14 at the JDL Fast Track.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On the men's side, Tedford qualified in the high jump after setting a new school record with his 6-foot-10-inch jump at the CCIW Indoor Track and Field Championships on Feb. 29. Tedford was crowned CCIW Champion in the event, helping the men's track team earn a second-place finish at the championships. The second-place finish was the best finish in school history in the team competition.