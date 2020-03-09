Warrensburg-Latham grad Jorden Tedford leading group of Millikin track athletes to NCAA nationals

DECATUR -- Warrensburg-Latham graduate Jorden Tedford won the Class 1A high jump state title last season and he is continuing with his success as a freshman at Millikin. Tedford leads a group of three Big Blue track and field athletes that are headed to the 2020 NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C. this weekend. The championships are set to get underway on Friday, March 13 and run through Saturday, March 14 at the JDL Fast Track.
On the men's side, Tedford qualified in the high jump after setting a new school record with his 6-foot-10-inch jump at the CCIW Indoor Track and Field Championships on Feb. 29. Tedford was crowned CCIW Champion in the event, helping the men's track team earn a second-place finish at the championships. The second-place finish was the best finish in school history in the team competition.
Qualifying for the women are sophomore Hailey Wimberly, Salem High School, and junior Mackenzie Dixon, from Mascoutah High School. Wimberly qualified in the 400 meters, where she currently holds the second-fastest time in school history with her 58.35 second finish at the CCIW championships. Dixon qualified in the 800 meters, where she is the school record holder with her 2:12.88 finish this season at the Hoosier Hills Invitational hosted by Indiana University. The 2020 season marks the third year in a row Dixon has qualified for the Indoor Championships in the 800 meters.
Including the three athletes this season, Millikin track and field has sent six athletes to the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships under head coach Andrew Craycraft and assistant coach Nicole Wetstein, who took over at the helm of the program in 2016 season.
