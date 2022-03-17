Watch now: 5 things to know about Millikin wrestling Bradan Birt's road to the national championship

DECATUR — As Millikin wrestler Bradan Birt was navigating his way through the wrestling postseason one final time, everywhere he went the number five followed him.

Birt was in his fifth year of competing with the Big Blue and headed to his fifth collegiate wrestling championships (four NCAA and one National Wrestling Coaches Association). He was going after his fifth All-American honor after winning his fifth CCIW title, becoming the first Millikin wrestler to reach that feat.

There are 18 wrestlers chosen for a 16-person bracket at the NCAA DIII Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, making one "play-in" match. Birt was randomly selected to be in that match, making his path to the championship five matches.

"At first, I was really mad to have one because I don't think people realize how much goes into wrestling at the nationals," Birt said. "There is a lot of mental preparation. Anything can happen in a match, whether it be someone catching you or getting injured.

"I really didn't want that extra match or that extra risk of anything but it was match number five, so it worked out. As soon as I got that fifth match, it was meant to be."

Birt went 5-0 over the weekend to become Millikin's first wrestling national champion in school history. Birt joined his father — Millikin's head wrestling coach Ryan Birt — as national champion. Ryan was DIII national champion for Upper Iowa University in 1999 at 184 pounds.

A few days after the competition, the number five came back into Birt's life, when he found out that he and his father were the fifth pair of father/son wrestling national champions where the father coached the son to the title.

Here are four more things about Bradan Birt's remarkable season:

Perfect season

Birt finished his fifth season of competition with a 42-0 record and a winning streak of 70 matches dating back to 2019.

"I didn't really think about it until we got to a certain number. It felt like I hadn't lost in a while," Bradan said. "I took a loss in my junior year and that kind of split up 10 or 15 wins. That was a bad loss and I could have made that streak a little bit longer."

The streak included many bonus-point wins (major decisions, technical falls and pins) which give the Big Blue more points in dual and tournament competitions.

"A lot of people put a lot of pressure on themselves. But Bradan has so much fun that he never let that build up," Ryan said. "He's 92-1 in his last 93 matches and 87 of those are bonus-point victories. It is absurd."

The match he wanted

Birt's championship match was a 14-2 major decision victory against Kyle Hatch of Wabash College. Hatch and Birt had been near the top of the DIII 165-pound rankings all year and Birt wanted the opportunity to prove himself against Hatch.

"I felt pretty confident going in and this was a guy I wanted to wrestle ever since they put me at No. 2 behind him in the national rankings," Bradan said. "I have wanted that match for a while. Fortunately and unfortunately, I never got it until the very end there. I'm glad I did finally get it because now I wrestled him and beat him and there is nothing left to say."

With the NCAA Tournament canceled last season due to COVID precautions, Birt was national champion at the NWCA National Championships, which were unsanctioned by the NCAA. Winning at the NCAA's this season fulfilled the goal Birt had been working towards for five years.

"It wasn't like I wasn't excited but I expected to win it. It was a relief that it finally happened," he said. "I was proud of myself and everything we have done at Millikin to put me in the situation to be able to win that match. It was a cherry on top to a great career and a great five years at Millikin."

Like father, like son

Winning a national champion to match his father's accomplishment was not Birt's goal initially.

"Growing up, I would tell my friends that my dad was a national champion. I would say stuff like that and I never thought I would ever be one," Bradan said. "I wasn't big into competition like that but once I got into college and saw that it was possible and I could be like my dad. I started matching some of his accolades and the one I was missing was a national title. We are equal in our credentials now."

Beyond missing out on coaching his son next season, Ryan said he'll miss the work ethic standard that Bradan set in the wrestling room.

"Bradan was very constant and very hard working. He puts in more time when people aren't watching than when people are watching. That's the separation and his mental toughness that made the difference," Ryan said. "I think some kids think they work hard and they come in and watch Bradan at practice and they think 'Gosh, I don't work hard'.

"Part time effort is showing up to normal practice. Full time effort is practice and weights. Overtime hours, you put that extra workout time in. Bradan has been putting in the overtime hours for five years."

Next steps

Birt tweaked his knee at nationals and is taking some time to heal up and plan his next move now that his collegiate wrestling career is behind him.

"I'm going to take some time and see where I'm at. There are some options I want to look into," Birt said. "Freestyle is post-college wrestling and you can go and try to compete on a world level team. Or join a regional training center and go there and train. It's full time wrestling."

Bradan Birt's older brother Tristan Birt is now the head wrestling coach at Warrensburg-Latham but Bradan doesn't see himself taking that same route.

"My dad says I could be a great coach but I have a problem with people not listening to me. I think that would drive me up a wall," he said. "As far as the training side and showing some moves, I get it. But telling a kid to go to class and them not doing it would drive me up the wall. My dad can get to kids better and maybe it is something I can learn."

Business man

Birt is a sports management major with a minor in business administration, which he puts to good use as the co-owner of Station One Nutrition, a smoothie and juice Bar located 100 E. Main St in downtown Decatur.

"It has been going well and it has been weird juggling that with school and wrestling. Now I have some more time to focus on it," Birt said. "We opened last summer and we offer a healthy alternative for energy drinks and shakes."

Birt enjoys his time there as it gets him out of the Millikin wrestling room that is located just a few blocks away.

"It is actually a good thing sometimes because it takes me away from here," Birt said. "I spend a lot of time here and anytime I can spend away from here is probably good. It is a good distraction."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.