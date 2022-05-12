Watch now: 5 things to know about Millikin's 50 Years of Women Athletics celebration

Originally intended to be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the women's basketball team in 1970, COVID-19 delayed the project by two years, now putting it perfectly in line with the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX that protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs, in June of 1972.
Through research and talking with many former athletes, Berry found perspective on how Title IX affected her own life, as well as her mother, Sandy Pawsey.
"As a kid, my mother got my sister and I into every sport imaginable," Berry said. "My mother graduated high school in 1970. As a child, I never understood and I just assumed that she wasn’t good at sports because she never played sports. It wasn’t until I started to understand Title IX as an adult that it dawned on me that my mom didn’t play because she didn’t have the opportunity because it didn’t exist in high school.
"My mom could have been this amazing athlete but she never got the chance. It was because she didn’t have someone pushing for her and never had anyone saying we are going to do this and figure it out."
The events kick off on Friday with a golf outing at South Side Country Club. Then, at 7 p.m. Friday, the Avon Theater, U.S. Olympian and Millikin graduate Marcia Morey will host a showing of the 2016 documentary The Last Gold that centers on the members of the 1976 women's Olympic swim team, which Morey was a member of.
Events on Saturday include sport team reunions, guest speakers, a sport history museum on display at the Decatur Conference Center and a final gala event Saturday evening.
"It has taken the entire campus to put this together and it has been a wonderful effort," Kerans said. "We want this to be an event to remember."
A walk through history
When Keran's career started at Millikin 40 years ago, she heard stories about what it was like in the days before Title IX and the challenges that came with it.
"Although I wasn't here when women's athletics started, I came not too long after. I always had the opportunity to play in high school but literally the class right before me didn't," Kerans said. "I had heard the stories and to actually get to know it as we have researched it has been really important and validating for me."
The sports museum experience features artifacts donated from former athletes participating in clubs from before Title IX. Additionally, a 20-minute documentary by Millikin videographer Richard Ndembe will complete the story of the struggle to get women's sports on campus.
"Back then, we had women making their own uniforms and they were happy to do it to get to play," Kerans said. "We had coaches making peanut butter sandwiches for the team and driving their own vehicles so the teams got the chance to play.
"The museum will be a literal walk through our past to better understand how we got to our present and be inspired about what our future could be.
Bridging the gap
Millikin is expecting more than 230 former athletes covering eight decades of competition on campus. As Berry looked at the numbers, younger athletes and recent graduates were largely missing from the group, leading her to believe that the nature of the Title IX change is possibly unknown for today's athletes, something the anniversary events will help to improve.
"For the younger athletes, (sports equality) is all they have ever known," Berry said. "My mother was affected by this and I saw it, too. Growing up, I felt like there was a lot of respect for boys athletics but not the same for girls athletics. I don't know if this generation still does or is something that they think about."
Receiving a letter
Before women's sports was funded by the school, Millikin female athletes participated in athletics through the Women's Athletic Association (WAA) as their only avenue of competition.
During a Saturday luncheon event at the University Commons, Millikin will honor those athletes who weren't able to compete during their time.
"We are presenting varsity letters to the women who didn't get a chance to letter," Berry said. "We are excited about that. If they participated in a sport and weren't recognized for it because of the era, we will recognize you."
Piecing together a comprehensive list for former women athletes was a challenge and Berry knows that part of the event will continue on.
"The problem is that there were no good records of who participated in WAA. In our yearbook archives, they get about a half page mention," Berry said. "We had a hard time to start to find some of these folks. I know we will miss people and we will have extra letters that we can send to folks if they find out about it afterwards."
Team reunions
In the 50 years of women's sports at Millikin, the teams have made history and continue to excel. The 2004-05 basketball team won Millikin's only NCAA Division III national championship and this season's basketball and softball teams advanced to the NCAA Tournament. In total, 28 teams have become CCIW champions and 53 women has been included in the Athletic Hall of Fame.
In total, women's teams at Millikin encompass 10 sports: basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track and field, triathlon and volleyball. Each sport will have a reunion on Saturday that will be led by the current coach of each sport.
"There will be a level of reminiscing and then each coach can craft their event. They could play a game of horse or photos at the facilities," Berry said. "Our new softball field has just been here a few seasons and they used to have to go off-campus to play. Getting a chance to step on the turf and stand on the pitcher's mound and think, 'I used to pitch 30 years ago and here it is today.' I think that will be special."
For Kerans, who coached the basketball team for 32 seasons, the reunion will be meaningful.
"We have 60-plus people signed up for the basketball reunion and some women who never got to play — that gives me goosebumps," Kerans said. "We have some current student athletes and some from the national championship team. I'm interested to see what (women's basketball coach Olivia Lett) puts together and I'm excited for her to meet some of these folks.
"There will be so many hugs and tears and laughter. It is going to run the whole spectrum."
PHOTOS: The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
The Big Blue finished the 2022 regular season with a 32-7 overall record, finishing as the CCIW regular season champions. The team was also ranked No. 1 among teams in Region VIII in the NCAA regional rankings.