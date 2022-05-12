Watch now: 5 things to know about Millikin's 50 Years of Women Athletics celebration

DECATUR — For more than two years, Millikin director of admissions Molly Berry has had her mind on women's athletics and the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX legislation.

Berry, along with former Millikin women's basketball coach and director of major gifts Lori Kerans, has been leading the planning for a three-day event that celebrates five decades of women's sports on campus.

Originally intended to be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the women's basketball team in 1970, COVID-19 delayed the project by two years, now putting it perfectly in line with the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX that protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs, in June of 1972.

Through research and talking with many former athletes, Berry found perspective on how Title IX affected her own life, as well as her mother, Sandy Pawsey.

"As a kid, my mother got my sister and I into every sport imaginable," Berry said. "My mother graduated high school in 1970. As a child, I never understood and I just assumed that she wasn’t good at sports because she never played sports. It wasn’t until I started to understand Title IX as an adult that it dawned on me that my mom didn’t play because she didn’t have the opportunity because it didn’t exist in high school.

"My mom could have been this amazing athlete but she never got the chance. It was because she didn’t have someone pushing for her and never had anyone saying we are going to do this and figure it out."

The events kick off on Friday with a golf outing at South Side Country Club. Then, at 7 p.m. Friday, the Avon Theater, U.S. Olympian and Millikin graduate Marcia Morey will host a showing of the 2016 documentary The Last Gold that centers on the members of the 1976 women's Olympic swim team, which Morey was a member of.

Events on Saturday include sport team reunions, guest speakers, a sport history museum on display at the Decatur Conference Center and a final gala event Saturday evening.

"It has taken the entire campus to put this together and it has been a wonderful effort," Kerans said. "We want this to be an event to remember."

A walk through history

When Keran's career started at Millikin 40 years ago, she heard stories about what it was like in the days before Title IX and the challenges that came with it.

"Although I wasn't here when women's athletics started, I came not too long after. I always had the opportunity to play in high school but literally the class right before me didn't," Kerans said. "I had heard the stories and to actually get to know it as we have researched it has been really important and validating for me."

The sports museum experience features artifacts donated from former athletes participating in clubs from before Title IX. Additionally, a 20-minute documentary by Millikin videographer Richard Ndembe will complete the story of the struggle to get women's sports on campus.

"Back then, we had women making their own uniforms and they were happy to do it to get to play," Kerans said. "We had coaches making peanut butter sandwiches for the team and driving their own vehicles so the teams got the chance to play.

"The museum will be a literal walk through our past to better understand how we got to our present and be inspired about what our future could be.

Bridging the gap

Millikin is expecting more than 230 former athletes covering eight decades of competition on campus. As Berry looked at the numbers, younger athletes and recent graduates were largely missing from the group, leading her to believe that the nature of the Title IX change is possibly unknown for today's athletes, something the anniversary events will help to improve.

"For the younger athletes, (sports equality) is all they have ever known," Berry said. "My mother was affected by this and I saw it, too. Growing up, I felt like there was a lot of respect for boys athletics but not the same for girls athletics. I don't know if this generation still does or is something that they think about."

Receiving a letter

Before women's sports was funded by the school, Millikin female athletes participated in athletics through the Women's Athletic Association (WAA) as their only avenue of competition.

During a Saturday luncheon event at the University Commons, Millikin will honor those athletes who weren't able to compete during their time.

"We are presenting varsity letters to the women who didn't get a chance to letter," Berry said. "We are excited about that. If they participated in a sport and weren't recognized for it because of the era, we will recognize you."

Piecing together a comprehensive list for former women athletes was a challenge and Berry knows that part of the event will continue on.

"The problem is that there were no good records of who participated in WAA. In our yearbook archives, they get about a half page mention," Berry said. "We had a hard time to start to find some of these folks. I know we will miss people and we will have extra letters that we can send to folks if they find out about it afterwards."

Team reunions

In the 50 years of women's sports at Millikin, the teams have made history and continue to excel. The 2004-05 basketball team won Millikin's only NCAA Division III national championship and this season's basketball and softball teams advanced to the NCAA Tournament. In total, 28 teams have become CCIW champions and 53 women has been included in the Athletic Hall of Fame.

In total, women's teams at Millikin encompass 10 sports: basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track and field, triathlon and volleyball. Each sport will have a reunion on Saturday that will be led by the current coach of each sport.

"There will be a level of reminiscing and then each coach can craft their event. They could play a game of horse or photos at the facilities," Berry said. "Our new softball field has just been here a few seasons and they used to have to go off-campus to play. Getting a chance to step on the turf and stand on the pitcher's mound and think, 'I used to pitch 30 years ago and here it is today.' I think that will be special."

For Kerans, who coached the basketball team for 32 seasons, the reunion will be meaningful.

"We have 60-plus people signed up for the basketball reunion and some women who never got to play — that gives me goosebumps," Kerans said. "We have some current student athletes and some from the national championship team. I'm interested to see what (women's basketball coach Olivia Lett) puts together and I'm excited for her to meet some of these folks.

"There will be so many hugs and tears and laughter. It is going to run the whole spectrum."

Events schedule Friday, May 13 Big Blue Golf Outing: Shotgun start at 1 p.m. at South Side Country Club Special screening of "The Last Gold" at 7 p.m. at the Avon Theatre Welcome and social: 9 p.m. at Lock Stock & Barrel Saturday, May 14 Fun run with cross-country: 7:30 a.m., University Commons Cross country & track and field reunion: 8 a.m., meet at Frank M. Lindsay Field Swimming & triathlon reunion: 8 a.m., Griswold Pool Softball reunion: 9 a.m., Workman Family Softball Field Golf reunion: 9 a.m., Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC) Volleyball reunion: 10 a.m., Griswold Gym Tennis reunion: 11 a.m., Tennis Complex Soccer reunion: 11 a.m., Frank M. Lindsay Field Reunion lunch: noon-1:30 p.m., Miller Quad and University Commons banquet rooms Basketball reunion: 2 p.m., Griswold Gym Women in Athletics 50th Anniversary Museum: 4–6 p.m. at the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel Women in Athletics Gala Celebration: 6–8 p.m. at the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel For more information on how to attend go to: https://millikin.edu/women-athletics

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.