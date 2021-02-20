Watch now: Balanced scoring for Millikin women's basketball leads to comfortable win over Elmhurst

Lett has been focusing on spreading the team's minutes throughout the lineup to get everyone some rest before the postseason.

"We definitely want to be a team that gets out and runs. (Coach Lett) doesn't want us to play a lot of minutes and if we can spread the wealth, that is best," Staton said. "It makes us hard to guard when we have multiple people scoring in double digits. That is hard to key in on."

Staton, a junior, looks to Magro for advice — the senior has become an ad hoc assistant coach while recovering from her injury.

"Having Magro on the bench for us has been great this season. Obviously, we want her on the court with us but what's best for her is to sit out," Staton said. "Just having her leadership and advice when I come out of the game and telling me, 'Hey, you need to do this a little bit differently.' She is someone who knows that game really well and she wants the best for us.

"You really don't know how much the game means to you until it is taken away from you. I think everyone kind of knows that this season."

Elmhurst 81, Millikin men 79

Millikin staged a late rally in the final two minutes of the game, but fell short against Elmhurst (4-1) on the road.