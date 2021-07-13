Watch now: College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) unveils new conference logo

NAPERVILLE — The
College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) has unveiled a new conference logo to kick off the 2021-22 academic year. The CCIW partnered with New Jersey-based Skye Design Studios to develop a modernized look for the conference. With the help of SDS, the conference now has a new logo system that introduces ‘CCIW Blue’ to the original black and steel gray palette.
The new CCIW logo was unveiled this week.
College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin
Beginning in November of 2020, SDS engaged with the CCIW office, student-athletes, coaches and administrators from all nine conference institutions for this initiative. During the Discovery Phase of the project, membership identified the conference’s strengths to be: broad-based and competitive athletic opportunities, high academic standards, and significant community engagement.
The new CCIW logos will also have specific designs for each member school. This is Millikin's version.
College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin
“This brand unveiling comes at a great time for the conference and its member institutions,” CCIW executive director Maureen Harty said in a statement. “We just completed our 75th year, and as we come out of this pandemic it is the perfect opportunity to celebrate a new chapter for the CCIW. It was important to maintain a tie to our rich history while also establishing an exciting and meaningful identity driven by our mission and core values.”
The CCIW has developed sports-specific logos for each of their sports.
College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin
In the CCIW’s new primary logo, a horizontal line splits the "CCIW" initials as a tribute to the shared border connecting Illinois and Wisconsin. Two steel bars above and below represent strength.
The new CCIW logos will also have specific designs for each member school. This is Illinois Wesleyan's version.
College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin
In addition to the core conference logo, SDS worked with CCIW membership to develop the logo in each institution’s colors. These marks are intended to be used exclusively for school-specific applications such as uniforms, playing surfaces and apparel. Specific logos were also created to promote each of the conference’s 25 championships.
PHOTOS: The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 1 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 2 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 3 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 4 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 5 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 6 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 7 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 8 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 9 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 10 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 11 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 12 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 13 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 14 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 15 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 16 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 17 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 18 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 19 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 20 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 21 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 22 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 23 030921.JPG
Elyce Knudsen
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) heads to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the CCIW Basketball Tournament championship game.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 25 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 26 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 27 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 28 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 29 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 30 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 31 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 32 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 33 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 34 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 35 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 36 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 37 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 38 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 39 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 40 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 41 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 42 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 43 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 44 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 45 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 46 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 47 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 48 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 49 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 50 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 51 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 52 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 53 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 54 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 55 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 56 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 57 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 58 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 59 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 60 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 61 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 62 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 63 030921.JPG
