Watch now: Effingham graduate Brent Beals leads a 'baseball fraternity' at Millikin

"It was a great honor and I had a pretty good week. It was nice to get recognized, but more importantly, we came out with three wins for the team," Beals said. "Baseball players know you can go through a hot streak and I'm going through one right now. I'm hoping that continues and that it is not just a temporary thing. I'm seeing the ball well on off-speed pitches. I'm picking up everything right now and I'm feeling pretty comfortable in the box. "

Beals could also take the mound as a starter for the Big Blue if they weren't already deep with outstanding pitching. The Big Blue starters — Adam Zuk (4-0), Tanner Coleman (4-0) and Caleb Buehrle (2-1) — have a combined ERA of 1.92 this season. When Beals is called on, he is Millikin's closer and has picked up four saves. In his seven innings pitched, he's struck out 10 and not allowed an earned run.

"He could be one of our best pitchers if we needed him to pitch. On most teams he would be a No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher, but for us he is No. 5," Millikin head coach Brandon Townsend said. "We have to keep (his time) very short and he goes right at guys. He throws strikes and has developed a very good slider. He's a 90-mile-an-hour pitcher. You bring that in late in the game and you have a lot of success."

When he takes the mound, Beals takes himself back to the days of pitching in high school.