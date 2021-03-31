Watch now: Effingham graduate Brent Beals leads a 'baseball fraternity' at Millikin

DECATUR — As a freshman, Millikin's Brent Beals didn't start off his collegiate baseball career on the right foot. He arrived as a top prospect following a strong career at Effingham, but a slow start had him riding the bench early.
"My freshman year was definitely tough for me. I started game one and struggled in that and our other second baseman came in and I think he hit a home run the next game. He ended up being first team all-conference," Beals said. "I got limited playing time and I was smaller. Coming into college was a different experience for me."
Beals didn't give up, focused on getting stronger and returned as a different player as a sophomore.
"Between my freshman and sophomore year, I put on some muscle and hit the weight room a lot. That gave me a lot of confidence," Beals said. "I felt coming back, I was more prepared and I did really well in the fall season. I felt much more comfortable in the box and on the mound. I had a lot more success."
That success has continued to trend up and up as Beals, now a senior, is hitting .415 through 15 games this season and leads the team with three home runs and 16 RBIs. He was named as a CCIW Player of the Week last week, when he hit .583 over three Millikin victories.
"It was a great honor and I had a pretty good week. It was nice to get recognized, but more importantly, we came out with three wins for the team," Beals said. "Baseball players know you can go through a hot streak and I'm going through one right now. I'm hoping that continues and that it is not just a temporary thing. I'm seeing the ball well on off-speed pitches. I'm picking up everything right now and I'm feeling pretty comfortable in the box. "
Beals could also take the mound as a starter for the Big Blue if they weren't already deep with outstanding pitching. The Big Blue starters — Adam Zuk (4-0), Tanner Coleman (4-0) and Caleb Buehrle (2-1) — have a combined ERA of 1.92 this season. When Beals is called on, he is Millikin's closer and has picked up four saves. In his seven innings pitched, he's struck out 10 and not allowed an earned run.
"He could be one of our best pitchers if we needed him to pitch. On most teams he would be a No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher, but for us he is No. 5," Millikin head coach Brandon Townsend said. "We have to keep (his time) very short and he goes right at guys. He throws strikes and has developed a very good slider. He's a 90-mile-an-hour pitcher. You bring that in late in the game and you have a lot of success."
When he takes the mound, Beals takes himself back to the days of pitching in high school.
"There is a little bit of pressure but I try not to think about it too much. I try to relax. I know I can pitch and I have been doing it my whole life so that's what I tell myself when I get on the mound," he said. "So far our defense has done their job and we have been able to close out close games."
Townsend has seen first-hand the transformation Beals has made from freshman to captain.
"You don't get to coach a player like this too often. The journey he has been on since his freshman year when he struggled and he has now developed into the captain/leader role. Anything we need, he does," Townsend said. "He is also a guy that leads by example and he will pull a guy aside and talk to him and make sure he understands what this program is about.
"He has invested a lot and being successful really means a lot to him. You see that and I don't get to coach kids like this too often."
Millikin has been playing red hot with a 12-3 record (5-2 CCIW) in its first full season in the Workman Family Baseball Field following last season's cancellation after nine games. The facility allows the players to have a home and to hang out together long after the ninth inning has been completed.
"As a team, we are pretty close. I always say, I don't have a lot of guys in fraternities on the team because this is our baseball fraternity," Townsend said. "Having this facility where we can hang out. Sunnyside Park was a great place but it was show up and then leave. There wasn't a lot of hanging around. Now our guys are in the clubhouse hanging out before practice and hour or two, after practice.
"It is important to have a place to call home. When you show up to practice in a place like this, it takes on a different level. You know your sport matters, you know the school is behind you and you feel lucky to be here."
