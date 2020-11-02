Watch now: Eligibility waiver given to Division III athletes takes pressure off for Millikin, Illinois Wesleyan seniors

Had the NCAA offered Olivia Lett another year of college basketball in 2012, it would have been difficult for Illinois Wesleyan’s Division III National Player of the Year to decline.

“I had already gone to school free for a year and a half (on scholarship at Southern Illinois),” Lett said Monday. “It would have been hard for me to hang it up. I would have found a way to stick around another year. It was part of who I was.”

Now the head women’s basketball coach at Millikin, Lett realizes the situation is much different in 2020 for her players and those throughout Division III after the NCAA announced last week all of the level’s athletes would be granted an eligibility waiver for the 2020-21 season no matter how many games are or are not played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was especially welcome news for Division III basketball players who were anxious to know how an upcoming season would be viewed by the NCAA.

“It was putting on a lot of pressure to make a decision on a really uncertain season,” Lett said. “It’s nice to take the pressure off them.”