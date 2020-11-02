Watch now: Eligibility waiver given to Division III athletes takes pressure off for Millikin, Illinois Wesleyan seniors

Had the NCAA offered Olivia Lett another year of college basketball in 2012, it would have been difficult for Illinois Wesleyan’s Division III National Player of the Year to decline.
“I had already gone to school free for a year and a half (on scholarship at Southern Illinois),” Lett said Monday. “It would have been hard for me to hang it up. I would have found a way to stick around another year. It was part of who I was.”
Now the head women’s basketball coach at Millikin, Lett realizes the situation is much different in 2020 for her players and those throughout Division III after the NCAA announced last week all of the level’s athletes would be granted an eligibility waiver for the 2020-21 season no matter how many games are or are not played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was especially welcome news for Division III basketball players who were anxious to know how an upcoming season would be viewed by the NCAA.
“It was putting on a lot of pressure to make a decision on a really uncertain season,” Lett said. “It’s nice to take the pressure off them.”
“I’m glad the NCAA has done this,” Wesleyan men’s coach Ron Rose said. “We don’t know how it’s all going to play out and what opportunities student-athletes will have to compete. But this is a much better way of handling it than game restrictions.”
While the eligibility waiver could benefit freshmen, sophomores and juniors down the road who want to play a fifth year, it’s the senior who will be plotting their future in a smaller time frame.
“It’s up for consideration for a few, not just seniors, but anybody else who wants a season back,” said IWU women’s coach Mia Smith. “Those conversations have happened, but there’s no decision yet.”
Lett believes her team could benefit from the eligibility waiver next season and beyond.
“For us, it’s great news. I definitely think it could be valuable,” she said. “We have a grad school at Millikin. We offer an MBA (master’s of business administration) and a few grad programs in nursing school as well. For me, it was important for it (the waiver) to pass even if our student-athletes don’t stay here.
“Jazmin (Brown) has talked about playing another year. She’s a biology major, so I want her to have that opportunity even if it’s at another school.”
The Millikin women have two graduate students on their roster in Aubrey Magro (business administration) and Jordan Hildebrand (nursing).
Millikin men’s coach Mark Scherer’s 2020-21 roster features no seniors, although he is curious how many seniors at other CCIW programs will stick around. H
He also wonders how similar waivers at the Divisions I and II level could have a domino effect on Division III.
“It’s going to be interesting to see which schools retain their seniors and in our case which ones will opt to come back and play that fifth year,” said Scherer. “It will have repercussions for several years.
Support Local Journalism
"For my juniors, sophomores and freshmen, I don’t think that decision will be made now. It’s something that will be considered as they go through school.”
Knowing an extra athletic season is available adds to the options of student-athletes, according to Scherer.
“The reality is not all students graduate in four years regardless of athletics, whether it’s student teaching or internships,” he said. “This would give students who need an extra semester the option of using that fifth year of eligibility.”
The uncertainty of the season caused highly regarded IWU recruit Connor Heaton of Central A&M to delay his enrollment.
“Connor and his family wanted to have a full four-year experience,” Rose said. “Connor is fully committed to Illinois Wesleyan, and we’re fully committed to him. He will either be here second semester or next fall. That’s a decision he and his family have to make.”
And not to be underestimated, especially at the Division III level, is the cost of another year of school. Most Division I athletes have all or a part of their expenses handled by scholarships, while athletic scholarships do not exist at the Division III level.
“Over the years we have not had many fifth-year players. I’ll still be surprised if we have very many,” said Rose. “The cost of school will play a factor in everyone deciding if this is something they want to pursue.”
The IWU women’s team has four seniors in Riley Brovelli, Anna Lowis, Samantha Munroe and honorable mention All-American Kendall Sosa, a first team all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin selection last season.
“Kendall is an All-American. It’s a shame she might not be able to get her games in as a senior,” Smith said. “It’s sad for all of them.”
The CCIW has yet to announce its plans for the 2020-21 season, although several involved with the conference believe a January start is being targeted.
The Titan men’s team has seniors in Doug Wallen, Grant Wolfe, Charlie Bair and Colin Cheaney.
“I do not believe any of our seniors are interested in pursuing a fifth year,” said Rose. “They are all on track to graduate and are working on their career plans.”
Illinois Wesleyan coach Ron Rose on the Millikin rivalry. pic.twitter.com/pq6lOwgwXu— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) January 3, 2020
Another obstacle IWU coaches face is a lack of a master’s program where players could still be eligible to participate in athletics while working toward a master’s degree.
“Two of our four seniors (Brovelli and Lowis) are nursing students,” Smith said. “Given the situation in the world today, I’m pretty sure they would be in high demand. If they could get another degree in the nursing field, I think they might consider it (playing another year).”
010520-blm-spt-5iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-10iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-11iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-2iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-12iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-1iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-6iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-7iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-13iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-9iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-3iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-14iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-4iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-15iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-17iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-16iwuwomen
010520-blm-spt-8iwuwomen
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!