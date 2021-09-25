Watch now: Five touchdowns for Millikin running back Marion McGhee puts the Big Blue over Carroll University

DECATUR -- Millikin football's defense had to bend but it didn't break as they stopped Carroll University from scoring a game-tying score late in the fourth quarter to give the Big Blue the 32-25 victory.

Carroll's first drive of the game could have reminded Millikin fans of the explosive offense when Nicco Stepina was under center and the offense was steered by Mike Budziszewski, who was leading the Pioneers as their head coach on Saturday. Quarterback Michael Johnson quickly connected with wideout Josh Hill from 30 yards out to go up 7-0.

Millikin worked hard to establish the run in their ensuing two drives, looking for running back Tyson Roedl and Marion McGhee to establish a foothold. At first, the Pioneer defense was successful at limiting them to two and three yard pickups, but it was McGhee who scored back-to-back touchdowns for the Big Blue to give Millikin the lead 13-7 early in the second quarter.

With 4:51 left in the first half and Carroll facing a fourth down and three deep in Millikin territory, the Big Blue defense stopped running back Nick Legnaioli's rush for no gain and took over on downs. Millikin's defense was regularly pressuring Johnson and had three sacks with multiple Big Blue defenders sandwich tackling him in the first half.

Millikin received the second-half kickoff but a fumble by quarterback Cal Phorte on the first play, led to a Johnson touchdown pass to J.R. Muth to give the Pioneers the lead 14-13.

After a big game against Augustana last week, Millikin receiver Colton Lockwood was slowed by the Pioneers defense with a consistent double team. Lockwood's receiving counterpart Jahlil Lipkin had the offense moving with a 49-yard reception on the Big Blue's next drive and hung on for another catch across the middle that put Millikin at the Carroll three yard line. McGhee ran in his third score to go up 19-13.

The Pioneers responded with a 71-yard touchdown reception from Johnson to Austin Eichstaedt and the two-point conversion put Carroll up by three, 22-19.

Lipkin had another long reception, this time for 42 yards which set up touchdown number four for McGhee with 4:12 left in the third quarter and Millikin leading 25-22, after the extra point attempt was blocked.

A 37-yard Carroll field goal tied the game 25-25 going into the fourth quarter but McGhee wasn't done, scoring his fifth touchdown with 11:10 left in the game, to put the Big Blue up 32-25.

The Millikin (2-1, 2-0 CCIW) defense kept the Pioneers off the scoreboard the rest of the quarter to seal the victory.

