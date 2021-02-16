Watch now: Following CCIW championship, Millikin's Bradan Birt named CCIW Wrestler of the Week

DECATUR — Millikin senior Bradan Birt was named the CCIW Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday.
A native of Epworth, Iowa, and Western Dubuque High School, Birt was named the CCIW's Most Outstanding Wrestler after winning his second straight 165-pound title at the conference championship on Saturday. It was Birt's fourth individual conference title. He had wins at 149 pounds in 2018 and 157 pounds in 2019.
He was 3-0 on the day, beginning with a fall in 55 seconds against Elmhurst's Joe Carinfella, followed by another fall in 16 seconds against Carthage's Quinn Hoopman. Birt won the title by technical fall (16-0) over North Central's Rafael Roman in the championship match.
Millikin won its second straight CCIW wrestling championship on Saturday. The Big Blue had four individual champions and had five other wrestlers earn all-conference honors, including four second-place finishers. Millikin scored 153.5 points followed by North Central's 146.5 and Augustana at 100.5 points.
Birt's teammate Jordan Carson was CCIW Wrester of the Week for the week of Feb. 2. Carson, a native of St. Louis and Triton College, went 3-0 with two pins at 141 pounds to help the Big Blue go 3-0 at Wheaton's duals tournament on Jan. 30. Carson finished second at 141 pounds at the CCIW championships last weekend.