Watch now: Following CCIW championship, Millikin's Bradan Birt named CCIW Wrestler of the Week

DECATUR — Millikin senior Bradan Birt was named the CCIW Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday.

A native of Epworth, Iowa, and Western Dubuque High School, Birt was named the CCIW's Most Outstanding Wrestler after winning his second straight 165-pound title at the conference championship on Saturday. It was Birt's fourth individual conference title. He had wins at 149 pounds in 2018 and 157 pounds in 2019.

He was 3-0 on the day, beginning with a fall in 55 seconds against Elmhurst's Joe Carinfella, followed by another fall in 16 seconds against Carthage's Quinn Hoopman. Birt won the title by technical fall (16-0) over North Central's Rafael Roman in the championship match.