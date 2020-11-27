Watch now: How Millikin wrestling coach Ryan Birt took the program from nonexistent to CCIW champions in five seasons

"When we started considering sports to be added, it was really easy on which one to choose on my part. I felt wrestling was a good fit for Millikin as long as the university was willing to do it right in hiring a full time coach, budgeting it properly and making winning important."

Birt was tasked with building a team of eight to 10 wrestlers, but the program started that year with 48 on the roster. Birt, who had previously coached at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and was an associate head coach at Loras College, worked night and day to build the program in nine months.

“I was really excited about the opportunity," Birt said. "I really didn't have any place to stay (in Decatur). At the time, I was driving back and forth and sometimes I was sleeping in my office at night and trying to find places that I could just crash while I worked,” Birt said. “I came in late January and they said they wanted eight to 10 kids. I really did want to coach a team (of that size).

"I think that now that I've been here for five years, you want to go back and you want to spend a little more time in certain areas, but at the time you just really had to hit the gas pedal when we were against the wall.”

The first Big Blue's first recruiting class impressed White, who said he knew he had something special starting in the program.