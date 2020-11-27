Watch now: How Millikin wrestling coach Ryan Birt took the program from nonexistent to CCIW champions in five seasons

DECATUR — The Millikin wrestling room near downtown Decatur is currently quiet as the defending CCIW championship team is gone for Thanksgiving break.
It's an unusual silence for the room that has been the home for nearly 50 wrestlers each of the past five years since the program returned to Millikin in 2015 after being halted in 2008.
Head coach Ryan Birt has been the guiding hand for the program through five seasons and through the hard work of his early teams. He saw the wrestling room transform from an empty auto parts store to one of the premiere facilities in Division III wrestling.
“Celebrating five years means a lot of hard work from a lot of people," Birt said.
At the low point of the program in 2008, just three wrestlers finished the season uninjured. But when Millikin athletic director Craig White considered expanding the university's sport offerings in 2015, one program stood out.
"I have always admired the sport of wrestling," White said. "There is a level of discipline and toughness that must be learned in order to be successful in the sport.
"When we started considering sports to be added, it was really easy on which one to choose on my part. I felt wrestling was a good fit for Millikin as long as the university was willing to do it right in hiring a full time coach, budgeting it properly and making winning important."
Birt was tasked with building a team of eight to 10 wrestlers, but the program started that year with 48 on the roster. Birt, who had previously coached at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and was an associate head coach at Loras College, worked night and day to build the program in nine months.
“I was really excited about the opportunity," Birt said. "I really didn't have any place to stay (in Decatur). At the time, I was driving back and forth and sometimes I was sleeping in my office at night and trying to find places that I could just crash while I worked,” Birt said. “I came in late January and they said they wanted eight to 10 kids. I really did want to coach a team (of that size).
"I think that now that I've been here for five years, you want to go back and you want to spend a little more time in certain areas, but at the time you just really had to hit the gas pedal when we were against the wall.”
The first Big Blue's first recruiting class impressed White, who said he knew he had something special starting in the program.
"(Birt) has exceeded all expectations," White said. "He built the program from scratch, and I think this was both very challenging and also very gratifying for Ryan.
"Like most coaches, Ryan is extremely competitive. This competitiveness comes out in everything he does, and it begins with recruiting. Ryan recruits well, cares about his student-athletes, and his wrestlers would go through a brick wall for him. And he wins. The guy just gets it done."
Four Millikin Wrestlers Named NWCA All-Americans https://t.co/cg5VcNGO7u— Millikin University Athletics (@MUBigBlue) April 8, 2020
The team finished 9-6 in team competition that first season and, soon, the Big Blue were near the top of the CCIW, with second-place finishes in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The big breakthrough came in February when the team won its first CCIW championship on their home mats at the Griswold Center on Millikin's campus.
“In the last couple of years, we felt more comfortable about our shot (at the conference title)," Birt said. "It's a team scoring event with 10 individual weight classes, and so each individual wrestler has to do their job.
“This year we felt that everything had to be perfect and it wasn't perfect, but it was enough by one point. I was extremely excited for the guys and the coaching staff and everybody. It was an explosion of emotion and it was awesome.”
Ultimately, four Big Blue wrestlers — Bradan Birt (165 pounds), Zac Blasioli (125), Taylor McGiffen (174) and Logan Hagerbaumer (197) — advanced to the NCAA Championships. They were the largest group the program had advanced to nationals, but they never got to compete when the event was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
“We were fired up, so we had a lot of momentum going into nationals,"Birt said. "It flowed right into this year when we were confident that Bradan was going to walk into the national tournament and be our first national champ. Everyone was just fired up and it all was just pulled away. We had all these highs and that was definitely a punch in the gut.”
Outside of competition, the program has been instrumental in the creation of Decatur Public Schools’ middle school program, which is run by former Big Blue wrestler Dieonnte Honorable.
“One of the coolest things we've been able to do here is that over a three-year period, we did close to 50 (wrestling demonstration) assemblies in the schools and we got the youth club in the middle school started and I think that has been huge," Birt said. "I think it's something that's really going to help the Decatur community over a long period of time. I think for (MacArthur wrestling coach) Alvin Jackson and (Eisenhower wrestling coach) Jerry Seeforth it's going to be huge for them when they get kids for the first time who will have wrestled for three or four years."
The program’s success has also changed recruiting. Instead of Birt tracking down interested wrestlers, they're now searching him out.
“Now when kids are out there looking for schools they say, ‘Holy cow, what's this team? They're putting guys in the national finals matches.’ And they look at our facility and look at some of our videos and they want to come here,” Birt said.
The four All-Americans from last year’s team will return this season, and newcomers like freshman Lukas Eagle, who finished third at 152-pounds at last year’s 1A state tournament for Mount Zion, could lift the Big Blue to the top of the CCIW again when the season tentatively begins Jan. 23.
“Theoretically, having four returning All-Americans, that should be our best year ever,” Birt said. “I think we have risen each year with our level of expectations. I think we have talked about development every year and a lot of the guys that are going to be stepping into the lineup this year are guys who have developed behind some other people, and our faith is that they continue to grow just like the rest of them."
