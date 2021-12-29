Watch now: Jazmin Brown, Aubrey Staton lead emerging Millikin basketball supporting cast

DECATUR — It was a moment that required some honesty.

Although the Millikin women's basketball team finished their season strong, winning the CCIW Tournament championship, to get to that next level Big Blue head coach Olivia Lett was going to make some changes to her starting roster.

As the 2021-22 season prep was ramping up, Lett talked with starters Aubrey Staton and Jazmin Brown that they may not start next season or see their minutes reduced. The changes would be difficult, Lett said, but the team would be better overall for it.

"They were open to that even though it is a hard conversation to have, even as a coach. They really wanted to do what was best for the team," Lett said.

Thanks in part to the unselfish play of Brown, Staton and others, the Big Blue are off to a 9-3, 4-0 CCIW start to the season and are on a six-game winning since their Thanksgiving tournament.

"We are getting nine to 10 people in with substantial minutes," Staton said. "That makes us hard to guard and it makes it easier to win games when somebody is having a bad night."

Brown, who has been the Big Blue's Defensive Player of the Year the past three seasons, has gone all-in on pushing her teammates through defense.

"Jazmin knows she is one of the top defenders in the league and now we have one of our top defenders going against our top point guard every day in practice," Lett said. "That has really helped us get better in those situations. She has stepped up as a leader in those roles and she wants the challenge."

For Brown, the energy caused by a strong defensive play can spread throughout the squad.

"Defense is how I pick up my team. I'm a very energetic person when it comes to defense. I love defense and I think it wins games," she said. "I want to use that to make them better so that when we are out on the floor together, we are all as one unit and doing great."

Brown and center Jordan Hildebrand are the only two players remaining on the team that were not originally recruited by Lett. Brown said the biggest change she's seen in her in time is the the team's mental improvement.

"In my freshman year, we only won eight games and our focus was on skills and conditioning and being the hardest working team in the CCIW. We didn't really go into games expecting to win," Brown said. "Now it has changed that we still have our core values but now we expect to win."

Brown's maturity in facing the lineup change has her now being the best she can be in whatever role Lett needs.

"I always want to do what is best for the team and coming off of the bench isn't' a bad thing. Our sixth, seventh and eighth man are just as important as our starting five," Brown said. "I embraced the role that if this is what is best for the team, then I'm going to be the best at my role. If I am going to be the sixth man, I'm going to be the best sixth man for my team."

For Staton, a El Paso-Gridley graduate, her role has changed from her freshman year, where she was called upon to average 17 points, to a different one as a senior.

"(Scoring all those points) isn't as important to me anymore. On our team, we have to fill our role and if that means I play less or score less, that is fine. Whatever it takes for us to meet our goals," Staton said.

Staton, though, has been a roll recently, scoring in double-figures the last three games, including hitting seven of her 16 3-point attempts (44%).

"Aubrey has had huge games for us and she has been putting in big baskets at big times for us. She has been playing like a senior out there," Lett said. "Both Jazmin and Aubrey give us that composure out there when we play some tough competition in big games."

Lofty goals

The 2021 spring season came to an abrupt end for the Big Blue in March without a playoffs after winning the CCIW Tournament. This year's team is arguably the most talented group since Millikin captured its first national championship in the 2004-05 season and this year's team has a similar final goal in mind.

"Our goals are as high as we can get," Staton said. "We want to play as long as we can and that's the mentality every day when we come to practice. We are not just playing for the next game we are playing for the end of March. We are looking forward to repeating in the CCIW tournament and go as far as we can."

'Doing the little things'

Lett made some shifts in the lineup to get Bailey Coffman more time in the starting lineup. A Bloomington Central Catholic graduate, Coffman averaged 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds last season and has improved her game this season, earning a CCIW Player of the Week honor.

Coffman averaged 17.5 points and six rebounds in the Big Blue’s wins over North Central and Washington-St. Louis. Coffman was Millikin’s top scorer in its 75-69 win over North Central with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block. She had 16 points, seven rebounds and a career-high four blocks in the win over Washington University-St. Louis.

"One of the big things for her this week was doing the little things," Lett said. "She has had more rebounds than she has ever had and she took three charges in the last game. She has started to understand what it takes to be good at those things. She's put in more of her energy into the rebounding and defensive side and that is helping her have more of a complete game."

Larger starting lineup

The moving parts of Lett's starting lineup — Elyce Knudsen, Coffman, Hildebrand, Staton and Miranda Fox — has resulted in a more imposing starting lineup.

"We are definitely bigger in the starting lineup than we have ever been," Lett said. "Moving Elyce to the 2 instead of a 1 and having Aubrey as a 3 instead of a 4 has gotten us a little bit bigger.

"I think there is some chemistry there but I don't think we lose anything off the bench because everyone is understanding what their roles are. We don't need everyone to score 20 points a game. We need them to take the right shots or get big rebounds or steals and do what their role is."

Upcoming games

After the Christmas break, Millikin plays Eureka College (3-5) on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. at Eureka. Millikin begins a busy CCIW schedule on Saturday, Jan. 8 against North Park University (7-3, 1-2 CCIW), also on the road. The Big Blue are back at home on Wednesday, Jan. 12 against Wheaton College (9-2, 2-2 CCIW).

"The team had eight days off and we are feeling it these first two days back at practice. I think we are in a good spot but it is hard to take that much time off and feel great about anything when you have such high expectations as we do," Lett said. "We are going to be able to rebound in the next week and be able to go for when we get back to conference play."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.