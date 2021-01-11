Watch now: Jordan Hildebrand is the rock the Millikin women's basketball team is built on

“Making the CCW tournament last year was very big for us and it was very exciting. Of course, we would like to go back and I think the team has improved from last season,” Hildebrand said. “I think we have a lot of new people adding a lot of great things. I think it is a little bit of everything. It’s the offense, defense, and our intensity and aggressiveness.”

For so long this offseason, Hildebrand and Big Blue weren't sure if their hard work and practice would come to fruition, but the release of a CCIW schedule has energized the team.

"I am very excited and I feel like we have been working so hard for it since October. We have conditioned hard for it like we were going to have a season. Once that schedule came out, it really got us all excited and got us ready to practice and take it up another notch," Hildebrand said.

The shorter 2021 season will run for just six weeks and will typically feature home and away games against the same opponent each week. Millikin will start off with Carthage College on Sat, Jan. 23, at the Griswold Center and then go to Kenosha, Wis., on Mon., Jan. 25. It's a unique wrinkle to this year, which already has had so many obstacles to overcome.