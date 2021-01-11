Watch now: Jordan Hildebrand is the rock the Millikin women's basketball team is built on

DECATUR — When you see a No. 23 jersey on the basketball court, it is natural to think of the stars who have worn it: Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Anthony Davis. They are more than outstanding basketball talent; they are the bedrock successful franchises have been built upon.
For the Millikin women's basketball team, No. 23 is worn by another Jordan — Jordan Hildebrand — and her role on the team is just as fundamental as those other stars. As one of just two seniors on the Big Blue roster and the leading scorer from last year’s team (13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game), Millikin coach Olivia Lett depends on Hildebrand to set the example at practice and in the game.
“Jordan is always steady for us and she really sets the tone for the intensity of our practices,” Lett said. “People see the scoring and the rebounds but it is really about how hard she plays. She's really a blue-collar player that goes in there and tries to outwork her opponents. You know the effort you're going to get from her night in and night out.”
With so many underclassmen on the roster, Hildebrand said she's embracing the challenge of having all eyes on her when setting the example.
"I've got to make sure that everyone is in their spots and making sure that they know the defense. If they have questions, as a senior I'm there to help them," she said. "I know I have to go as hard as I can every practice because I know the younger players follow after me. If I take off, I think they'll think that they can to so I have to bring it every practice."
"I think the intensity level (of Millikin's program) has continued to grow every year, and the freshmen coming in each season are adding to that."
As the 2021 season kicks off on Jan. 23 against Carthage, the Big Blue are on the verge of new found success that Hildebrand has seen grow over her three seasons. In her freshman and sophomore campaigns, Millikin finished 8-17 each year. But the team made a jump in Hildebrand’s junior season to a 16-10 overall record, and a 9-7 CCIW mark that gave Millikin a spot in the CCIW tournament. It was the first appearance in the tournament since the 2011-12 season and was an important step for the young team.
“Making the CCW tournament last year was very big for us and it was very exciting. Of course, we would like to go back and I think the team has improved from last season,” Hildebrand said. “I think we have a lot of new people adding a lot of great things. I think it is a little bit of everything. It’s the offense, defense, and our intensity and aggressiveness.”
For so long this offseason, Hildebrand and Big Blue weren't sure if their hard work and practice would come to fruition, but the release of a CCIW schedule has energized the team.
"I am very excited and I feel like we have been working so hard for it since October. We have conditioned hard for it like we were going to have a season. Once that schedule came out, it really got us all excited and got us ready to practice and take it up another notch," Hildebrand said.
The shorter 2021 season will run for just six weeks and will typically feature home and away games against the same opponent each week. Millikin will start off with Carthage College on Sat, Jan. 23, at the Griswold Center and then go to Kenosha, Wis., on Mon., Jan. 25. It's a unique wrinkle to this year, which already has had so many obstacles to overcome.
"Practicing with the masks is something new and something we have gotten used to. It is really the first time we've ever done (the schedule) this way, so hopefully after the first week we can see how it goes," Hildebrand said. "We will have to focus a lot on what we do and not be so worried about (our opponent's) game. We need to make sure that all our stuff is ready to go."
A Mendon Unity graduate and a nursing major at Millikin, Hildebrand has the option to return to the team next season after the NCAA gave all Division III athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"(Coming back for a fifth year) is up in the air, so we will see. When I first came (to Millikin), I came here because it felt like a a family," she said. "I came from a small school so this was a smaller college and I think everyone just tries to help everyone else out. I have really enjoyed my four years here."
