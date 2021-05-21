Watch now: Millikin baseball headed to CCIW Tournament title game after win over Carroll University

CAROL STREAM — The Millikin baseball team is headed to the championship game of the CCIW Tournament after downing Carroll University 4-0 on Friday.

The Big Blue broke out the power in the first inning with Gabe Soria and Brent Beals hitting solo home runs. Millikin added a run in the second when Andrew Auton led off with a double and scored on a RBI single from Garrett Fritz.

Beals tripled to lead off the fourth and scored on an RBI ground out from Auton to make it a 4-0 Big Blue lead. Soria and Beals each had two hits for Millikin.

In addition to being a force at the plate, Beals was the winning pitcher, throwing seven shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out five.

TJ Pfaffle had two hits for the Pioneers.