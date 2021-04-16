Watch now: Millikin football looks to finish spring season undefeated at Carthage College on Saturday

DECATUR — The undefeated Millikin football team (2-0) wraps up its shortened season on Saturday when it travels to Wisconsin to face Carthage College.

Millikin is coming off a 40-34 four-overtime thriller on April 3 at Augustana. This year marks the first time Millikin has beaten Illinois Wesleyan and Augustana in the same season since 2002, when the Big Blue also defeated Carthage.

The Big Blue lost to all three of its opponents this season in 2019, so Millikin is hopes to finish off its revenge tour in successful fashion on Saturday and with last weekend off, the Big Blue should be well rested.

Last week, the Vikings tied the game at 14-14 late in the fourth quarter sending the game into overtime. After Augustana scored seven points on its first overtime possession, Millikin tied the game on a Cal Pohrte to Colton Lockwood 11-yard TD pass and the extra point.

The Big Blue got the first possession of overtime No. 2 and Marion McGhee scored the first of three straight overtime rushing touchdowns to make it 28-21 after the extra point.

The Vikings tied the game at 28-28 and then scored on the first play of the third overtime putting the pressure back on the Big Blue. McGhee scored for five yards out to tie the game.