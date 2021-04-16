Watch now: Millikin football looks to finish spring season undefeated at Carthage College on Saturday

DECATUR — The undefeated Millikin football team (2-0) wraps up its shortened season on Saturday when it travels to Wisconsin to face Carthage College.
Millikin is coming off a 40-34 four-overtime thriller on April 3 at Augustana. This year marks the first time Millikin has beaten Illinois Wesleyan and Augustana in the same season since 2002, when the Big Blue also defeated Carthage.
The Big Blue lost to all three of its opponents this season in 2019, so Millikin is hopes to finish off its revenge tour in successful fashion on Saturday and with last weekend off, the Big Blue should be well rested.
Last week, the Vikings tied the game at 14-14 late in the fourth quarter sending the game into overtime. After Augustana scored seven points on its first overtime possession, Millikin tied the game on a Cal Pohrte to Colton Lockwood 11-yard TD pass and the extra point.
The Big Blue got the first possession of overtime No. 2 and Marion McGhee scored the first of three straight overtime rushing touchdowns to make it 28-21 after the extra point.
The Vikings tied the game at 28-28 and then scored on the first play of the third overtime putting the pressure back on the Big Blue. McGhee scored for five yards out to tie the game.
After each team missed its two-point conversion attempt in the third overtime, McGhee scored the game winner for the Big Blue.
Pohrte finished 27-for-71 on the game for 369 yards and two touchdowns. Lockwood had 10 catches for 168 yards. Roedl had 76 yards rushing on 23 carries and McGhee had 74 yards on three carries and three touchdowns. Lockwood’s performance earned him a spot on the D3football.com National Team of the Week.
When Millikin lost to Carthage 53-50 in 2019, the team was known as the Red Men. Carthage has now adopted a new nickname starting this season, the Firebirds. In the 2019 loss, Millikin rallied from being down 28-7 in the first quarter and tied the game at 50-50 with 4:15 left to play. Carthage won the game on a last second 46-yard field goal from David Collins. Pohrte was 25-for-41 in the game for 349 yards and five touchdowns. Colton Lockwood had eight catches for 102 yards.
Carthage is only playing two games this spring, winning its first game 21-0 over North Park on April 3. Quarterback Billy Dury passed for 206 yards. His favorite target was sophomore Alex Jarvis who had 10 catches for 149 yards. Carthage held North Park to 172 yards of total offense including negative 24 rushing yards.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Saturday at 5 p.m.
Location: Art Keller Field in Kenosha
Radio: No radio broadcast for this game.
Live Video: carthage.edu/multimedia/webcast-2/
Series: Millikin leads the series 32-31-1
Last Meeting: Oct. 19, 2019: Carthage College won 53-50
Next Game: This game concludes the spring football season.
Notes: Millikin head coach Dan Gritti has a 24-18 career record with the Big Blue over five seasons. Roedl leads the team in rushing this season with 133 yards and McGhee has 120 yards total. McGhee leads in scoring with four touchdowns to Roedl's one score.
PHOTOS: Millikin 38 Illinois Wesleyan 28
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 1 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 2 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 3 031821.JPG
Cal Pohrte
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 5 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 6 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 7 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 8 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 9 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 10 031821.JPG
Millikin defense
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 12 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 13 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 14 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 15 031821.JPG
Tyson Roedl
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 17 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 18 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 19 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 20 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 21 031821.JPG
Colton Lockwood
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 23 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 24 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 25 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 26 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 27 031821.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten