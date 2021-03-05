Watch now: Millikin football turns to Eisenhower graduate Colton Lockwood as the No. 1 receiving weapon this season

Gritti is looking for Lockwood to follow in Smith's footsteps and become that undeniable No. 1 receiving weapon.

"(Colton) is a captain and that's a testament to him. He transferred in and was able to get everyone else's respect and admiration quickly," Gritti said. "He's explosive. What he brings, that a lot of other receivers in this league don't have, is more physicality that makes him a pretty special player.

"I think he is a lead-by-example guy. What he does particularly well with the other receivers is he will say 'OK, try this.' He's a teacher and has a great understanding of the game of football. He's willing to help other people out."

Pohrte schooled Lockwood about the offense as he was learning Millikin's system and Lockwood excels at doing the same to his receiving corps.

"Cal is a game manager. he reads a lot of the field and he is smart with the ball," Lockwood said. "When I got here, he took me under his wing and helped me with the offense. He and I have had a pretty good relationship. We are pretty tight.