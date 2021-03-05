Watch now: Millikin football turns to Eisenhower graduate Colton Lockwood as the No. 1 receiving weapon this season

DECATUR — For the Millikin football team, one long wait deserved another.
It was in 2019 that the Big Blue played their last game and when it came time for spring practices to start this February after a long COVID-19 caused delay, the Illinois winter weather gave them sub-zero temperatures.
The team was getting cabin fever inside to the DISC's gym to start its practices for the unusual spring season.
"It was different for sure. We were supposed to start camp but they put us in the gym. We got through it and we focused on conditioning and getting our legs back," Millikin junior wide receiver Colton Lockwood said. "We kept going through plays and we got stuff done. I think we look lightening fast and fluid."
Lockwood, a former all-state receiver for Eisenhower, said he knows first-hand the challenges that a long absence from the football field can bring to a player.
After one season playing for McKendree University in 2016, Lockwood stepped away from the football for two years to recover from effects of concussions.
"It was a foggy time. I think the time off really helped. I got to think about it a lot and really give my body a rest," Lockwood said.
As he improved, Lockwood's passion for football didn't go away and he knew he would return to the gridiron.
"I was thinking about my future. I was antsy to get back in and I needed to get my feet under me," Lockwood said. "When I decided to come back, I was thinking about trying to come back to McKendree and I talked with some other schools. Being from Decatur, I wanted to see (Millikin's) program be great and my family and friends can come out and watch."
Lockwood played in seven games last season and developed into Millikin's No. 2 receiver with 37 receptions for 524 yards and six touchdowns. He learned a lot from teammate and Shelbyville graduate Jordan Smith as he rewrote Millikin's receiving record books.
"Jordan was a cool, down-to-earth teammate and he was an explosive player on the field. All defenses had to respect him. He opened up a lot of our offense and allowed a lot of players to get the ball," Lockwood said. "Just to play football again was a big blessing. I think that it was a building season for us and we could have done something, but we were a young team."
Millikin was 5-5, 4-5 CCIW in 2019, but this season's schedule has been cut to three games. Millikin will open its schedule Saturday, March 20, against Illinois Wesleyan at home. Originally scheduled games against Washington University in St. Louis and Elmhurst College have been removed from the schedule.
"Wash U hasn't been able to get their athletics up and running and Elmhurst has chosen not to play," Millikin head football coach Dan Gritti said. "We are always looking at the prospect of adding a game. It is just depending on whoever we add has to be following the same COVID protocol we are."
Gritti welcomed new offensive and defensive coordinators to his staff over the extended offseason. Luke Bengtson, a former tight ends coach from Division II Chadron State, will lead the offense while Carlton Hall, former linebackers coach at NAIA's Southern Oregon University, has taken over as defensive coordinator.
"I think the transition has been pretty seamless. We are who we are and we are going to do the stuff we usually do," Gritti said. "I think they put different bells and whistles on it and their own touches. I think it is good because it reengages the guys. (Quarterback Cal Pohrte) as a senior had to reengage to learn the offense and pick up the nuances."
Gritti is looking for Lockwood to follow in Smith's footsteps and become that undeniable No. 1 receiving weapon.
"(Colton) is a captain and that's a testament to him. He transferred in and was able to get everyone else's respect and admiration quickly," Gritti said. "He's explosive. What he brings, that a lot of other receivers in this league don't have, is more physicality that makes him a pretty special player.
"I think he is a lead-by-example guy. What he does particularly well with the other receivers is he will say 'OK, try this.' He's a teacher and has a great understanding of the game of football. He's willing to help other people out."
Pohrte schooled Lockwood about the offense as he was learning Millikin's system and Lockwood excels at doing the same to his receiving corps.
"Cal is a game manager. he reads a lot of the field and he is smart with the ball," Lockwood said. "When I got here, he took me under his wing and helped me with the offense. He and I have had a pretty good relationship. We are pretty tight.
"I want people to pay attention to the smaller things, the IQ things on the field. I like to teach them up between plays, then and there. I like being unselfish. When I don't get the ball, I like to block. There are 11 people out there and we all have to do our job."
