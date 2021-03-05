Watch now: Millikin freshman and Tri-City/Sangamon Valley grad Ashlyn Sturdy had career night at the perfect time

"I was really nervous before the game," Sturdy said. "I had never played that many minutes before, but Coach Lett said that is what she needed me to do. She knew I could do it, so I stepped up and did it for my team."

Sturdy, who was the H&R's Macon County Player of the Year in 2018, finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 26 minutes of play, which all tied or beat her previous season bests. It was the first CCIW conference tournament win for Millikin since 2008.

"It was what the team needed and I had to step up. I had never really been put in that situation but I had to step up and get it done," Sturdy said.

In a typical season with 25-plus games, Lett said she believes Sturdy would have had much more time on the court.