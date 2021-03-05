Watch now: Millikin freshman and Tri-City/Sangamon Valley grad Ashlyn Sturdy had career night at the perfect time

DECATUR — Before the Millikin women's basketball team took the floor against North Central on Thursday, head coach Olivia Lett spoke with freshman and Tri-City/Sangamon Valley graduate Ashlyn Sturdy about her expectations.
Four Big Blue players would be sitting out for the CCIW tournament quarterfinal game, including leading scorer Elyce Knudsen, and Lett was turning to Sturdy to pick up the slack.
"I was really nervous before the game," Sturdy said. "I had never played that many minutes before, but Coach Lett said that is what she needed me to do. She knew I could do it, so I stepped up and did it for my team."
Sturdy, who was the H&R's Macon County Player of the Year in 2018, finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 26 minutes of play, which all tied or beat her previous season bests. It was the first CCIW conference tournament win for Millikin since 2008.
"It was what the team needed and I had to step up. I had never really been put in that situation but I had to step up and get it done," Sturdy said.
In a typical season with 25-plus games, Lett said she believes Sturdy would have had much more time on the court.
"Ashlyn was huge for us in terms of everything (against North Central). She had some effort plays and she gives us a really good look in transition," Lett said. "If we had had a non-conference season, (Ashlyn) would have been way more into the mix. It is hard to jump into our conference that is bigger, faster and stronger. Tonight, I thought she showed that she could compete at that level."
In practice, Study has benefited going against Miranda Fox and Knudsen in adjusting to the college game.
"Every day in practice, I get to go against our starting five so when I get put in the position on the court, I am more comfortable," Sturdy said. "Coming in, (the game) has been completely different. Practicing against them every day is getting me better. In the offseason, we will work and we will be even better next year."
The Big Blue hope their season has two more victories in it — against Carroll University on Saturday in the CCIW semifinals and the CCIW championship game on Tuesday. A CCIW Tournament championship would be the first for the program since 2005.
Four Millikin players — Knudsen (16.9 points per game), Abby Ratsch (6.1 points), Aubrey Staton (5.4 points) and Jacquelin Anderson — did not play on Thursday in what was described as a "Coach's decision." Lett didn't elaborate on the decision, but she said the players were expected back for Saturday's tournament semifinal game against Carroll University at 2 p.m. at the Griswold Center.
Millikin didn't face Carroll in this season's limited conference schedule but Big Blue junior Bailey Coffman isn't pressured by the short turnaround time.
"We have to put in the work (at practice on Friday). We've always said that we never know when our season is going to be over this year. We will have some fun and get ready for Saturday, when we will have some people back," Coffman said. "I think we have come together and we have worked hard the whole season. We have had a lot of conditioning and getting through that together and finding ways to get team wins when we are not on our game."
Here's a look at Saturday's game:
Time: Saturday at 2 p.m.
Location: Griswold Center
Radio: Fox Sports 1050AM in the greater Decatur area and online at www.nowdecatur.com.
Live Video: athletics.millikin.edu/watch
Series: Carroll leads the series 13-11. The two teams did not meet during the regular season and Carroll has won the last three games in the series.
Last Meeting: Feb. 22, 2020: Carroll won 81-65 in Waukesha
Next Game: A win over Carroll would mean the CCIW championship would be played Tuesday, time to be determined.
Notes: Knudsen leads the Big Blue in scoring with 16.9 points per game, followed by Bailey Coffman with 11.9 points. Jordan Hildebrand is the leading rebounder for the Big Blue with 6.2 per game. Miranda Fox leads the team with 36 assists and Knudsen leads with 26 steals.
