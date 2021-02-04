Watch now: Millikin freshman Elyce Knudsen already making an impact for women's basketball team

"After the first game, some people mentioned that (Elyce) really had the ball in her hands a lot and I said one of these days she's going to go off," Millikin head coach Olivia Lett said. "She is going to open some eyes and then people are really going to be impressed. Just watching her handle the basketball, people immediately realize that she's a little bit different in that way. Then they were able to see her scoring ability up at Wheaton and the ease at which she can get shots."

In pre-season practices, Lett has been focused on changing Knudsen's style from being a selfless player on the court to a player whose own production opens up windows for teammates.

"Early on, we had to convince her that she needed to take more shots. She wanted to be a passer and she didn't want to be a ball hog," Lett said. "We needed to explain that people can't get the same shots that she can. It will open up shots for her teammates and I think that she is really bought into that.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}