Watch now: Millikin head football coach Dan Gritti leaving program after 6 seasons

DECATUR -- After leading the Millikin University football program for six seasons, head football coach Dan Gritti will be leaving the Big Blue program to explore new opportunities.

“I often tell my players that life is about tough choices,” Gritti said. “As much enjoyment as I received from coaching all the football student-athletes here, I am even more excited to begin married life together after living apart for the last six years.”

Millikin athletic director Craig White will immediately begin searching for a new head football coach.

“Coach Gritti won a lot of big games leading the Big Blue football program and we wish him well in the future and this new chapter in his personal life,” White said.

Gritti took over the Millikin program in 2015 and posted a 27-26 record during his six seasons. Gritti led Millikin to a 7-3 record in 2017, which was the best record for the program since 2003.

The team went 5-3 in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) action, which was the program’s best conference record since 2001. The Big Blue were 6-4 in 2018 and 2019. Millikin went 2-1 in the shortened season played in the spring of 2021. Overall, Gritti has a career coaching record of 56-44 in 11 seasons.

“With the change in leadership of the football program, I want to take this opportunity to find a head coach with the ability to connect with the coaches and players from the top programs in Illinois,” said White. “There are many great football players within a couple of hours of the Millikin campus and we want to attract that local talent to the Big Blue football program.”

