Watch now: Millikin men's and women's basketball opens 2021 season against Carthage Jan. 23 at home

"There is definitely a renewed energy in practice and that is fun to see. (During the holiday break), we have been working on getting better individually, doing that both on and off the court, but it is nice to actually feel you are preparing for something now," she said. "It is going to be a quick get ready (period) for some of the games but I think our kids did a good job after preparing themselves during winter break and trying to stay in shape."

In a typical season, the CCIW portion of the schedule follows several non-conference games and allows opposing teams the chance to get some in-depth research on playing tendencies. All that is out the window this season.

"It's going to be challenging. With today's technology, we usually have a statistical breakdown of everything our opponents do. It's going to be more of doing what we do and doing it well," Millikin men's basketball coach Mark Scherer said. "It is going to be more oriented to that then going in and stopping what the opponent does."

Whichever CCIW team was first on the Big Blue's schedule didn't really matter for Lett.