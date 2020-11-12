Watch now: Millikin men's basketball turn COVID-19 restrictions on practice size into a positive

"You were getting more one-on-one time and with my group we had quite a few of the young guys that are coming in not knowing much about our system, and it was really important to build that up from the get-go," Ingram said. "Having smaller groups, we feel a lot more comfortable, and it is easier to build those relationships. When you come to the big practices, we already have those little groups so we can all gel a little easier.

Both Ingram and Fisher will be key to a Millikin team that features no seniors on the roster and is looking to rebound from one of the most challenging in the program's history that saw a 4-21 record, 1-11 in the CCIW. Fisher, a Monticello grad, led the team in scoring (14.3 per game) and rebounding (6.3 per game). He doesn't want to dwell on last season too much.

"(Millikin head coach Mark Scherer) and I have talked a lot about trying not to focus on the past, but it is kind of a good thing to look back with us winning only four games," Fisher said. "It's kind of hard to look back but the season before we won 13 games and almost had a .500 season. I feel like we're making steps in the right direction but last year was a bump in the road and I think there are a lot of things to learn off last year."

As a freshman, Ingram was challenged on the court and feels the team can turn that tough season into a positive.