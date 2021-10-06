Watch now: Millikin receiver and Eisenhower grad Colton Lockwood continues to impress in senior season

DECATUR — Even when wide receiver Colton Lockwood isn’t catching the ball, he is still making Millikin football better.

Two Saturdays ago, Lockwood, a former receiving standout at Eisenhower, was double teamed all game long by Carroll University in hopes of controlling the DIII All-American receiver. It worked — Lockwood had three catches for 23 yards and a long catch of 11 yards. But his double coverage let Big Blue receiver Jahlil Lipkin have single coverage and the chance to haul in eight receptions and 164 yards.

“I said to the other receivers that if they are going to do that, it is disrespectful to you and you are going to get one-on-one matchups,” Lockwood said. “That ended up losing it for Carroll (Millikin won 32-25). They took me away but they didn’t take the other 10 players away.”

Lockwood’s attitude towards being singled out by an opposing defense is key to his long-term success.

“I think Colton’s biggest attribute is his mental toughness. He doesn’t allow the fact that teams are game-planning against him to affect him. When teams don’t or when they give him an opportunity, he exploit it and he comes through and produces,” Millikin head football coach Dan Gritti said. “He’s an All-American receiver for a reason and we are lucky to have him.”

In Millikin’s overtime win against Augustana in Week 2, Lockwood caught a game-winning touchdown and also had a blocked field goal on special teams.

“Everyone was excited about the touchdown catch in that game but, to me, I got on defense and got a key play, so I will always remember that one,” Lockwood said.

Lockwood was back to his freewheeling ways against Carthage College last Saturday, when he had seven receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns. He connected on a 72-yard touchdown pass from Big Blue quarterback Cal Pohrte in the second quarter. It was a third-down play and Lockwood had double coverage again, but he found a way to score.

“It was a double move and since it was third down, they thought I was just going to just go to the (first down) sticks,” Lockwood said. “They both collapsed and Cal hit me with the perfect ball, even though it was raining. I could feel the drops in my hand. It was tough looking at the ball with the rain coming in.”

Both Lockwood and Pohrte are seniors and their connection has grown in the past two seasons. Lockwood led the team with 19 catches for 359 yards and five touchdowns in Millikin’s three-game spring season.

“When I first got here, Cal took me under his wing and we started playing catch,” Lockwood said. “It has been two years now and everyday in practice we have that connection. We are going to keep working on it and we have six more games.”

Lockwood was a standout receiver for Eisenhower High School and following his graduation in 2016, he played a season for McKendree University.

“At McKendree, they made me grow as a player. Some things happened and some concussions happened, and I felt like taking time away from football. I thought I was done and I had hung my cleats up,” Lockwood said.

His friends and family knew Lockwood had more football in him. After time away, he choose to return to the field at Millikin to get more opportunities to play in front of the people that mean the most to him.

“I was watching the high school games and people were telling me that I was letting my talent go to waste. That is basically why I came back because I wanted to be where my family could watch and people from school could watch,” he said. “I didn’t really want to push for any other colleges and I could have tried to walk on at places, but I felt right at home here.”

Following Millikin's (2-2, 2-1 CCIW) loss to Carthage, it has an uphill climb and would need some help to win the CCIW this season, but for the first time, the team has an opportunity to possibly play in a postseason bowl game — the Isthmus Bowl between the CCIW and WIAC conferences top teams that don't advance to the NCAA DIII Tournament.

“As of right now, we would have to beat some tough teams to get to the conference championship, but it is still on our mind. If not, I would love to travel and go and play a bowl game. That would be huge for Millikin and that’s our next goal,” Lockwood said. “We’ve got to flush (the Carthage game) away. You can’t sit there and dwell on it and let it roll over to next week. We have to get it out of the way. Look at the film, brush it off and focus on the next opponent.”

