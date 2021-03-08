Watch now: Millikin senior Jordan Hildebrand can go out as a champion in CCIW Tournament title game against Illinois Wesleyan

DECATUR — As the Millikin women's basketball team was preparing for last Saturday's CCIW Tournament semifinal game, it got together and looked at the Griswold Center team banners.
"They were looking up at the banner and they were seeing how long it had been since another year had gone up there," Millikin head coach Olivia Lett said. "It's the first time playing (for a conference tournament championship) in a long time. I think that is something they are pretty fired up about."
Millikin is playing for their first — and only — CCIW Tournament championship since the 2005 season when it plays Illinois Wesleyan on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at home.
As a freshman and sophomore, Millikin senior Jordan Hildebrand weathered consecutive 8-17 seasons before at 16-10 year last year and now a 10-3 COVID-19-shortened season.
"I asked Jordan a couple of weeks ago if she ever thought she would have a chance at a conference title in her freshman year and she said absolutely not," Lett said. "It is a fun situation for her to be in. She's the heart of our team and you saw that (against Carroll). She battled on the boards and battled to make some tough shots."
Hildebrand had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals in the semifinal and was named the CCIW Women's Basketball Player of the Week. This season, she has averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and has 27 steals.
"It was frustrating to play (in those first two seasons) for sure but with Coach Lett, she really turned our program around and we are improving by leaps and bounds," Hildebrand said. "I think (our biggest improvement) is our energy. We are up for every game and we are getting on the floor. Our bench helps a lot, too, and is hyped, and I think everyone in the gym is just hyped."
In previous seasons, Hildebrand was the go-to offensive weapon, but the pressure has been taken off this season by the arrival of freshman Elyce Knudsen, who has averaged 17.5 points. Knudsen scored 20 first-half points against Carroll on Saturday to give the Big Blue an 11-point lead at halftime.
"(Jordan's) leadership is great — she talks to everybody on the floor and she brings our energy up," Knudsen said. "(On Tuesday), I think I'm going to be excited and anxious and maybe a little nervous, but that is normal. The nerves will go after the first half. I will be ready to go out there and compete."
While Millikin is playing in its first championship in more than a decade, Lett's personal experience in CCIW Tournaments is filled with success. As a player, she helped Illinois Wesleyan to three straight CCIW regular season and tournament titles. Her team finished fourth in the NCAA DIII tournament in 2011 and won a national championship in 2012.
"We have talked about it in terms of that when I was at Wesleyan, the conference championship was just kind of expected. I don't think we enjoyed the moment nearly as much as we are trying to do at this point," Lett said. "That's something big that we talk about that it is 40 minutes and we need to be present for the whole 40 minutes. Enjoy the game and enjoy the little wins and big wins."
The Big Blue and Titans split their season matchups. Millikin won in Bloomington on Feb. 4, 90-82, and Wesleyan on in overtime 81-72 at the Griswold Center on Feb. 9.
Wesleyan's guard Kendal Sosa scored 47 points in that second meeting, including going 18-for-18 from the free throw line.
"Kendall Sosa is a phenomenal player and she was able to get hot down here. We've got to make sure that we limit her touches a little bit and try to take her out of the game," Lett said. "It has to be something where we are sticking to our defense and be extremely aware of where she is on the floor all the time."
Although she has yet to make a decision on returning for next season with her extra year of eligibility, Hildebrand has the opportunity to go out on top in possibly her final college game.
"I'm just going to lay it all out there. I'm going to go full bore with my teammates," she said. "I think everyone will be going as hard as they can since this is the first time we are playing for a championship in a really long time. I think everyone is going to be hyped and we are going to lay it all out there."
Here's a look at the CCIW Tournament championship game:
Time: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Location: Griswold Center
Radio: Fox Sports 1050AM in the greater Decatur area and online at www.nowdecatur.com.
Live Video: athletics.millikin.edu/watch
Series: Millikin leads the series 52-45 with the teams splitting the pair of games played this season.
Last Meeting: Feb. 9, 2021: Wesleyan won 81-72 in overtime at Millikin.
Notes: Millikin is on a five game winning streak. Millikin hit 13 3-pointers against Carroll, which set a new CCIW Tournament game record for made 3-point baskets.
