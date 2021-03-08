Watch now: Millikin senior Jordan Hildebrand can go out as a champion in CCIW Tournament title game against Illinois Wesleyan

Hildebrand had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals in the semifinal and was named the CCIW Women's Basketball Player of the Week. This season, she has averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and has 27 steals.

"It was frustrating to play (in those first two seasons) for sure but with Coach Lett, she really turned our program around and we are improving by leaps and bounds," Hildebrand said. "I think (our biggest improvement) is our energy. We are up for every game and we are getting on the floor. Our bench helps a lot, too, and is hyped, and I think everyone in the gym is just hyped."

In previous seasons, Hildebrand was the go-to offensive weapon, but the pressure has been taken off this season by the arrival of freshman Elyce Knudsen, who has averaged 17.5 points. Knudsen scored 20 first-half points against Carroll on Saturday to give the Big Blue an 11-point lead at halftime.